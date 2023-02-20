Monday Habs Headlines: Who are the most underrated players on the Canadiens roster?

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension has been offered to allow us to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full archive — to a new platform. We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Who are the most underrated players on the Canadiens roster this season? [Montreal Gazette]
- Johnathan Kovacevic had “a ton of fun” at the Canadiens skills competition that was held Sunday morning at the Bell Centre. [Montreal Canadiens]
- RHP kicks butt even when it doesn’t really count...
- With his performance in the accuracy challenge, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard beat Connor McDavid’s record in the same event at the NHL All-Star Weekend. [Journal de Montreal]
- Speculating which two clubs could use Mike Hoffman’s help the most as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches. [RDS]
- Would your rather have Carey Price’s career or Cam Ward’s? [TSN 690]
- Ty Smilanic explains his absence from the game for mental health reasons, and the support he’s received from the Habs’ development staff. [College Hockey News]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Chicago Blackhawks Jonathan Toews takes a step back from hockey as he continues to deal with health issues. [TSN]
- What makes a good hockey player name? [The Hockey News]
- Patrick Kane’s options are drying up as the trade deadline draws near. [Sportsnet]
- The New York Rangers traded Julien Gauthier to the Ottawa Senators for Tyler Motte and a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft. [TSN]
