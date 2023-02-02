Thursday Habs Headlines: Rafaël Harvey-Pinard continues to prove people wrong

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is used to proving people wrong and he’s good at it. [Montreal Gazette]
- Harvey-Pinard is showing that he deserves to keep his roster spot with the big club. [RDS]
- Peter Abbandonato has the right mindset now that he’s back with the Laval Rocket and says it’s a “dream come true” to play for his hometown. [Montreal Gazette]
- Grabbing a few impact players during the later rounds of the NHL Draft could help the Canadiens’ rebuild. [The Hockey Writers]
- The Canadiens continue to grow even while dealing with injuries and losses. [Sportsnet]
- Brendan Gallagher the... model?
Gally: Future model?— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 1, 2023
️ https://t.co/YukNDqL002#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/dTLkY6s5Wa
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Ever since his performance at the World Juniors, Connor Bedard has been packing arenas in Western Canada. [TSN]
- It’s a bright future of Black excellence in hockey with these seven prospects. [The Hockey News]
- The Premier Hockey Federation shows how far women’s hockey has come after hosting their All-Star event last weekend. [Yahoo Sports]
- New Jersey Devils associate coach Andrew Brunette was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with a DUI. [Sportsnet]
- Brad Marchand lists off his favourite chirpers in the NHL. [TSN]
