Thursday Habs Headlines: Rafaël Harvey-Pinard continues to prove people wrong

In today’s links, Harvey-Pinard is good at proving people wrong, Abbandonato loves playing for his hometown, Canadiens continue to grow, Bedard packs arenas, Marchand loves the chirping, and more.

By Andrea
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is used to proving people wrong and he’s good at it. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Harvey-Pinard is showing that he deserves to keep his roster spot with the big club. [RDS]
  • Peter Abbandonato has the right mindset now that he’s back with the Laval Rocket and says it’s a “dream come true” to play for his hometown. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Grabbing a few impact players during the later rounds of the NHL Draft could help the Canadiens’ rebuild. [The Hockey Writers]
  • The Canadiens continue to grow even while dealing with injuries and losses. [Sportsnet]
  • Brendan Gallagher the... model?

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Ever since his performance at the World Juniors, Connor Bedard has been packing arenas in Western Canada. [TSN]
  • It’s a bright future of Black excellence in hockey with these seven prospects. [The Hockey News]
  • The Premier Hockey Federation shows how far women’s hockey has come after hosting their All-Star event last weekend. [Yahoo Sports]
  • New Jersey Devils associate coach Andrew Brunette was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with a DUI. [Sportsnet]
  • Brad Marchand lists off his favourite chirpers in the NHL. [TSN]

