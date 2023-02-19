Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension has been offered to allow us to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full archive — to a new platform. We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

The Canadiens have placed Arber Xhekaj on Injured Reserve as he prepares to meet with a specialist. [TSN]

With their top trade chips in the infirmary, it’s shaping up to be a relatively quiet deadline for Montreal. [Sportsnet]

Dissecting the 2018 trade for Nick Suzuki. [The Athletic]

Why is Montreal’s power play working better without Cole Caufield than it was with one of the league’s most dangerous snipers? [TVA Sports]

WWE wrestler Sami Zayn talks about being a Habs fan:

Around the league and elsewhere