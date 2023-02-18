Canadiens @ Maple Leafs Top Six Minutes: Anderson can’t take down the Leafs this time

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

The Habs have a 2-0 start to the season series against the Leafs. Can they make it 3-0?

May as well.

First period

Let the battle between former teammates begin! Allen vs. O'Reilly let the better man win (that means you, Allen).

We’re almost halfway through, shots are even at six and... yep, that’s about it. The plan must be to build the anticipation for our Saturday night Habs vs. Leafs showdown.

A few good chances for Drouin so far. I smell a Drouin goal tonight.

Unless Anderson steals it on him again. I’d be cool with that too.

Savard’s been on the ice for two minutes. Get the man off the ice before something goes terribly, terribly wrong.

Here we go, the Leafs are starting to pick up the pace now as the period wraps up. Not to worry though. The better man (aka Allen), is ready for them.

Second period

Anderson tips in Matheson’s shot to open the scoring 42 seconds in! Cue “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You” music. The Rod Stewart version, ‘cause that’s obviously the best one.

Matheson heads to the box for tripping Golden Boy Marner.

And Bunting ties it up on the power play. Matheson giveth and Matheson taketh away.

Our turn on the power play. An eye for an eye time. Well, we need not get that crazy. A goal for a goal will suffice.

Drouin with the best opportunity on the man advantage. I’m telling ya. Drouin’s finally getting on the board tonight.

Right after Engvall’s.

Look at Hoffman go! He must be taking skating lessons from Anderson. Or maybe Byron is offering lessons during his free time.

Leafs with a 3-on-1 and can’t capitalize. I’ll have sweet dreams about that one.

Oh no. Here comes the Leafs’ power play again.

Sigh, Bunting gets his second of the night. Where’s Xhekaj when you need him?

Third period

Oh, sonofa... Matthews to Nylander and it’s 4-1.

Can we just call it a night now?

Random tweet alert to help soften the blow of the current score:

Traded to a new team problems: not knowing which of the bottles are water or sports drink pic.twitter.com/aJv1z7WqOD — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 19, 2023

Seems we’ve reached the frustration part of the evening as conversations ensue behind Allen.

Kamph makes it 5-0.

You know what really sucks? I used to think the song “You Make My Dreams Come True” was a catchy song. Now it makes me want to taser someone.

Sorry Jo, I had faith in you man.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) They did their best

2) Just some simple requests

1) It’s nice to know there was one passionate fan in the building tonight