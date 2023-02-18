Help us move Eyes On The Prize to a new home

On January 20, we received word that Eyes On The Prize, along with the majority of NHL sites on the SB Nation network, would no longer receive funding from our parent company, Vox Media. The initial date was announced as February 28 for that cutoff, but after discussions over the past three weeks as many of the sites explored options to continue, that date was officially extended on Thursday to March 31, 2023.

Around this date, the site’s archive of articles will be rolled into a file for us, and the EOTP domain name (the URL for this webpage) will be handed to us to set up operations on a new platform.

To help us cover the cost of relaunching the site with a new host and other fees that come with making this move, as well as keeping contributors compensated through the month of April to continue covering the Montreal Canadiens, Laval Rocket, and the prospects in the organization, we have created a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe.

The initial goal has been set at $6,000 and at the time of writing, we’ve just crossed 50% of that amount. We would like to thank everyone who has already committed to this transition, through the GoFundMe, the Patreon account that was originally set up and is running concurrently, or your notes of support that have been much appreciated during this period of uncertainty. Any funds received above that total will go toward keeping any subscriptions we use for analysis active and pay contributors for May and beyond while we work to set up a new monetization strategy for the site.

There are plenty of things left to look forward to in this 2022-23 hockey season, including the conclusion of the NHL campaign following a trade deadline that should bring some new young players to the organization, the potential for a playoff run from the AHL affiliate in Laval. and then the NHL Draft and free agency. We hope to be able to bring you our in-depth coverage of these events and more, and maintain the home for our community for years to come to discuss all the news, transactions, and developments within the organization.