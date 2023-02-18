Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension has been offered to allow us to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full archive — to a new platform. We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- While Montreal is definitely going to be a seller at the deadline, could it still be a quiet one for them? [TSN | The Athletic]
- Meeker Guerrier hosted a conversation between Georges Laraque and Jordan Harris about their hockey experiences. [Youtube]
- The Metal shenanigans continue. [Twitter]
Très cool mais comment es-tu rentré dans le @CentreBell? #GoHabsGo https://t.co/reHu4KiOlK— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 18, 2023
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Allan Walsh is never shy about sharing controversial opinions on Twitter. This time, he took on the Calgary Flames. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports]
- Jonathan Huberdeau says he was caught off guard by his agent’s tweets. [TSN |
- While Huberdeau may not have known anything about Walsh’s tweets, Walsh isn’t the only one with an opinion on how the Flames are doing lately. [Sportsnet]
- Tanner Pearson is out for the season for the Vancouver Canucks. [TSN]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray is still out with no timeline for a return. [TSN]
- Trade partners who would make sense for the Leafs. [Sportsnet]
- Everyone always talks about the teams who should buy at the deadline, and who they should go after. But here’s a discussion of teams who shouldn’t buy at the deadline. [La Presse]
- The Florida Panthers have become adept at picking up bargains at the deadline who turned into valuable pieces. [Yahoo Sports]
- The class-action lawsuit request against the CHL was denied, and the plaintiffs are considering their options. [Yahoo Sports]
- Marek and Friedman talk about Paul Jarrard, Tyler Bertuzzi, the Trade Deadline, and more in the most recent episode of 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- The Carolina Hurricanes are excited to host their first outdoor game. [NHL | Sportsnet]
- Former NHL official Tim Peel is under scrutiny after he allegedly berated the teenage officials who worked his son’s hockey game. [The Athletic | The Athletic]
