UPDATE: Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension has been offered to allow us to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full archive — to a new platform. We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- If the Canadiens want to make some noise at the trade deadline, they need stretches like this. [Hockey Inside/Out]
- What a hypothetical trade with the Edmonton Oilers for Joel Edmundson could look like. [The Hockey Writers]
- A Jonathan Drouin trade remains unlikely despite the forward’s recent uptick in form. [Last Word on Sports]
- Canadiens trade deadline: What we’re hearing on Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin, and more. [The Athletic]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Ukraine Selects are already winners at the Quebec International Peewee hockey tournament. [Global News]
- Hockey hair is a big deal. But what if you play hockey and your hair is different from nearly everyone else’s in the league? [The Players’ Tribune]
- His head coach already thinks that 16-year-old Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens will be a “no-brainer” first rounder in a future NHL draft. [La Presse]
- Since 2007, only ten players dealt at the trade deadline have won the Stanley Cup that year with their new team. So how important is the deadline for buyers? [RDS]
- The Swiss National League is investigating former NHL coach Marc Crawford for directing a homophobic slur at an official. [Daily Faceoff]
- Trailblazing former NHL assistant coach Paul Jerrard has passed away at age 57. [Daily Faceoff]
- The latest on Jakob Chychrun and the NHL trade market. [32 Thoughts]
- Is Patrick Kane still an elite offensive winger? [Sportsnet]
- The Edmonton Oilers are apparently “tying themselves in knots” by not placing Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers. [Sportsnet]
- The NHLPA announced that the Executive Board has unanimously appointed Marty Walsh as Executive Director. [TSN]
- The ten best defencemen in the NHL. [ESPN]
- Projecting the NCAA men’s hockey tournament field. [ESPN]
- Ten bought-out players whom you may have forgotten are still on the books. [The Hockey News]
- How to fix the NHL trade deadline: Seven ideas to bring back blockbuster deals. [The Athletic]
- Ryan O’Reilly, Tage Thompson, and what is turning out to be hockey’s ultimate win-win trade. [The Athletic]
- Pension Plan Puppets, like many other soon-to-be former SB Nation NHL team sites, has begun to take steps to creating a stable, sustainable future for themselves and their community. [Pension Plan Puppets]
