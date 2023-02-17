UPDATE: Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on March 31, 2023, one month later than the initial announcement date. This extension has been offered to allow us to transition the site and community — with our current domain name and full archive — to a new platform. We have set up a new GoFundMe campaign to help with the initial setup costs of the new version of EOTP, joining the Patreon account for monthly donations we had previously launched. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support this endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

If the Canadiens want to make some noise at the trade deadline, they need stretches like this. [Hockey Inside/Out]

What a hypothetical trade with the Edmonton Oilers for Joel Edmundson could look like. [The Hockey Writers]

A Jonathan Drouin trade remains unlikely despite the forward’s recent uptick in form. [Last Word on Sports]

Canadiens trade deadline: What we’re hearing on Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin, and more. [The Athletic]

Around the league and elsewhere