Canadiens @ Hurricanes Top Six Minutes: We’ve been Jarvis’d

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

You know what’s better than a three-game winning streak?

A four game winning streak!

Dach out with an illness. Yeah, this didn’t start good. Better step up, boys.

First period

Anyone hungry? It’s Pezza time.

Beautiful pass through by Rem Pitlick and Michael Pezzetta gets two cracks at beating Cam Ward for the opening score.

What? What do you mean Cam Ward is not playing? I just saw him out there on the ice.

There’s a Carolina Hall of Fame?

I thought the Carolina Hall of Fame was reserved for things like that Reaper pepper and Neil Diamond.

What do you mean Neil Diamond isn’t singing about Raleigh? Isn’t the song called Sweet Carolina?

Bunch of jerks, the lot of ‘em...

Man, Sam Montembeault’s development this season is nothing short of remarkable. A Geno Smith-story for this NHL season.

Not that he has done anything extraordinary in this first period. More just a general feeling about the poise he shows in net this year compared to the last.

Speaking of poise: Jesperi Kotkaniemi ties it up at one a-piece. His name seems familiar. Do we know that guy?

Seth Jarvis. 2-1 Canes.

Heavy pressure from the Hurricanes machine right now. This could be a tough night.

Second period

A couple of early looks for the Habs to tie things up, to no avail.

KK does his best as an infiltrator, taking an unnecessary penalty.

He must have forgotten that the Canadiens never have an efficient power play.

Better luck next time, infiltrator.

Tough tackle (too tough) by Svechnikov on young Barron. ‘Nother power play for the Habs.

And it’s a tied game again!

Who scored, you ask? You know who.

The local boy. The boy wonder (who just turned 24). The best Montreal seventh round pick since Brett Stapley, Cayden Primeau and Jake Evans.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is a beast.

Third period

Remeber that offer sheet?

The second best Sebastian Aho in the NHL gives the Canes their lead back.

Seems like the winning streak ends here.

Brent Burns with the foreplay and that Jarvis boy finishes it off again.

You get a goal! You get a goal! Everybody gets a gooooal!

Eric and Marc’s stale younger brother makes it 5-2.

Apparently there was a fourth Staal brother as well. Talk about being the Cooper Manning of the family, eh?

Seth Jarvis gets a late hat trick. Congrats to the young lad.

Well, there’s always Bedard, lurking behind the curtains. Isn’t there?

EOTP 3 Stars

Before getting to the stars, a note on our future: Support for Eyes On The Prize has been extended to the end of March. So we’ll all be sticking around for the trade deadline, and 16 more Habs games.

3) Did we miss this trade announcement?

2) We’ll just forget that that third even happened

1) You know it’s happening