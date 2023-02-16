 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Hurricanes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Can Montreal’s third line surprise another superior opponent?

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Carolina Hurricanes

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Hurricanes region: Bally Sports South
Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

Sean Monahan is back at practice with the Canadiens in a no-contact jersey, and whether you’re just looking forward to what he can bring in a trade package or you’re interested in seeing him back in the Habs’ lineup, that’s very good news for the team.

Tonight, his club will visit Frederik Anderson and the Carolina Hurricanes. The home team will be heavy favourites in this one, but that hasn’t fazed the Habs over the past couple of weeks. A second line led by Kirby Dach and the third line highlighted by Jonathan Drouin are doing the most damage up front.

Samuel Montembeault gets the call for this one, facing a team that puts 35 shots on goal per game. He’s going to need to come up big on several occasions to deny Sebastian Aho, and Martin Necas who is having a breakout season.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson
#40 Joel Armia #28 Christian Dvorak #27 Jonathan Drouin
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #60 Alex Belzile #68 Mike Hoffman
#55 Michael Pezzetta #32 Rem Pitlick #56 Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#8 Mike Matheson #52 Justin Barron
$54 Jordan Harris #58 David Savard
#26 Johnny Kovacevic #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Rem Pitlick
Injured: Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Joel Edmundson, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský, Arber Xhekaj

Carolina Hurricanes projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Teuvo Teravainen Sebastian Aho Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov Jesperi Kotkaniemi Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook Jordan Staal Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen Paul Stastny Derek Stepan

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Jaccob Slavin Brent Burns
Brady Skjei Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan Jalen Chatfield

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Frederik Andersen Antti Raanta

