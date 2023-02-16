Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Mike Hoffman always tries to play his best regardless of if the NHL Trade Deadline is just around the corner, calling it “just another day” on the calendar. [Journal de Montreal]
- Jonathan Drouin has enjoyed his time with the Canadiens and says that trade talk is harder on his family than it is on him. [Montreal Gazette]
- With many defenceman out with injuries, Justin Barron is taking this time to seize his opportunity. [Journal de Montreal]
- Habs future defence core is starting to take shape. [The Hockey Writers]
- What do Drouin, Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, Evgenii Dadonov, Mike Hoffman, Jake Allen, and Josh Anderson have in common? [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- A known hothead who plays for the Halifax Mooseheads player and is an NHL prospect has been suspended for 10 games for allegedly jabbing a fan with a stick. [CBC]
- An excerpt from Justin Bourne’s book that focuses on family, alcohol and hockey life. [Sportsnet]
- Quartexx, a hockey agency that specializes in the recruitment and management of elite players, has launched a new women’s hockey division. [TSN]
- Alex Ovechkin will be out of the Washington Capitals lineup for the foreseeable future as he mourns the loss of his father who passed away on Wednesday. [NHL]
- There are more 2023 NHL Draft prospects to consider aside from Connor Bedard, here’s where they rank as of this month. [Sportsnet]
- A federal audit has found that Hockey Canada did not use public funds to settle sexual assault cases or pay for related legal fees. [CTV News]
