 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

[Highlight] Michael Pezzetta bats in his own rebound

Is it too late for Cam Ward to unretire?

By Justin Blades
/ new
Chicago Blackhawks v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

A new-look fourth line finds a way to get the Habs on the board first.

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 55: Montreal Canadiens @ Carolina Hurricanes

View all 5 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...