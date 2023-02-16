Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Michael Pezzetta bats in his own rebound Is it too late for Cam Ward to unretire? By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Feb 16, 2023, 7:34pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Michael Pezzetta bats in his own rebound Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images A new-look fourth line finds a way to get the Habs on the board first. PEZ DISPENSING GOALS!1-0 Habs! pic.twitter.com/bdUY3WPUh4— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 17, 2023 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 55: Montreal Canadiens @ Carolina Hurricanes TSM: We’ve been Jarvis’d [Highlight] Michael Pezzetta bats in his own rebound Habs @ Hurricanes: Game thread View all 5 stories More From Eyes On The Prize TSM: We’ve been Jarvis’d [Highlight] Rafaël Harvey-Pinard ties the game on the power play Habs @ Hurricanes: Game thread Game 55: Habs @ Hurricanes Habs @ Hurricanes: Game preview Links: Players try to treat trade deadline as just another day Loading comments...
Loading comments...