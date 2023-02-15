 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Patrick Kane is “not surprised” at Kirby Dach’s success

In today’s links, Patrick Kane talks about his former teammate, the Habs welcome the Ukraine Select peewee team, and Quebec’s hockey community demands answers from allegations of violent initiations within junior hockey.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Edmonton Oilers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Patrick Kane is not surprised at Kirby Dach’s surge in Montreal. [Sportsnet]
  • The Habs had the opportunity to welcome the Ukraine Selects, a hockey team consisting of 11- and 12-year-old refugees currently playing at the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament. [Sportsnet]
  • Nick Suzuki wants to keep the team’s core together. [Daily Hive]
  • Projecting what the Habs might look like next year and beyond. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Cole Caufield: “Messi on Ice”. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Martin St-Louis’s message: Play for the logo, not for Connor Bedard. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • “It’s such a cowardly act”, Winnipeg Jets forward Mason Appleton had some strong words in reaction to the tragic events that occurred on Monday night at his alma mater Michigan State University. [Sportsnet]
  • François Legault demands explanations from the QMJHL leadership regarding allegations of violent initiations within Junior hockey over the last decade. [La Presse]
  • “A lot of people are going to question themselves,” say current NHLers who came up through the CHL system. [La Presse | RDS]
  • Who will be the one to sell the farm for Jakob Chychrun? [La Presse]
  • The 12 best pure trade deadline rentals of the salary-cap era. [The Athletic]
  • Hampus Lindholm, a trade-and-extend, and how the Bruins opened a new Stanley Cup window. [The Athletic]
  • NHL masochism: Why assistants dream of the hard, (mostly) joyless move to head coach. [The Athletic]
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy is still the best goaltender in the NHL according to his peers. [ESPN]
  • How long should NHL teams be permitted to scratch players for trade-related reasons? [The Hockey News]
  • Nick Robertson is embracing the opportunity to be a role model for the next generation of Filipino players and fans. [Daily Faceoff]
  • The Ottawa Senators should trade Cam Talbot and “dumpster dive” for another goalie. [Daily Faceoff]
  • “It’s the biggest compliment I’ve been given in my whole career,” says P.K. Subban about being traded for Shea Weber. [The Tennessean]
  • Ryan Reynolds has joined a Toronto-area real estate group in a bid to buy the Senators. [Toronto Star]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...