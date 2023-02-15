Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Patrick Kane is not surprised at Kirby Dach’s surge in Montreal. [Sportsnet]
- The Habs had the opportunity to welcome the Ukraine Selects, a hockey team consisting of 11- and 12-year-old refugees currently playing at the Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament. [Sportsnet]
- Nick Suzuki wants to keep the team’s core together. [Daily Hive]
- Projecting what the Habs might look like next year and beyond. [The Hockey Writers]
- Cole Caufield: “Messi on Ice”. [Daily Faceoff]
- Martin St-Louis’s message: Play for the logo, not for Connor Bedard. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- “It’s such a cowardly act”, Winnipeg Jets forward Mason Appleton had some strong words in reaction to the tragic events that occurred on Monday night at his alma mater Michigan State University. [Sportsnet]
- François Legault demands explanations from the QMJHL leadership regarding allegations of violent initiations within Junior hockey over the last decade. [La Presse]
- “A lot of people are going to question themselves,” say current NHLers who came up through the CHL system. [La Presse | RDS]
- Who will be the one to sell the farm for Jakob Chychrun? [La Presse]
- The 12 best pure trade deadline rentals of the salary-cap era. [The Athletic]
- Hampus Lindholm, a trade-and-extend, and how the Bruins opened a new Stanley Cup window. [The Athletic]
- NHL masochism: Why assistants dream of the hard, (mostly) joyless move to head coach. [The Athletic]
- Andrei Vasilevskiy is still the best goaltender in the NHL according to his peers. [ESPN]
- How long should NHL teams be permitted to scratch players for trade-related reasons? [The Hockey News]
- Nick Robertson is embracing the opportunity to be a role model for the next generation of Filipino players and fans. [Daily Faceoff]
- The Ottawa Senators should trade Cam Talbot and “dumpster dive” for another goalie. [Daily Faceoff]
- “It’s the biggest compliment I’ve been given in my whole career,” says P.K. Subban about being traded for Shea Weber. [The Tennessean]
- Ryan Reynolds has joined a Toronto-area real estate group in a bid to buy the Senators. [Toronto Star]
