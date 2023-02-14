Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Top Six Minutes: Habs show no love to Chicago

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone!
- What better day to show a little extra Josh Anderson love?
- Wait! Where are you going?
- Fine. I’ll just do regular Josh Anderson love.
First period
- The Anderson love starts early as he drops the gloves to stick up for a hit on Suzuki by Murphy. It was a clean hit but Anderson was having none of it for his captain.
- He gets the takedown because... Josh, and gets slapped with pretty much everything so see you next period, My Valentine.
- Off to the power play we go after Chicago gets called for an oh-so-obvious too-many-men.
- The D-Men continue to shine as Barron takes full advantage of the man advantage to open the scoring.
- Drouin picks up the apple. That’s his 15th assist of the season. Huh. Who knew JoDrou is just out there quietly passing the puck?
- Athanasiou does a faceplant into Allen’s net, knocks it off, kicks the puck in and he raises it’s arms like it counts. How hard did you hit your face there, Andreas?
Second period
- Hey, Josh! Welcome back... to the box. Geez, those misconduct + fighting + instigator penalties last for-ever.
- Allen, my man. That was a hella dangerous move that almost totally backfired. You’re luck a puck-over-glass is all that happened. However, that just gave the Blackhawks a two-man advantage.
- Not that it mattered ‘cause our PK is rockin’... and Chicago’s PP is not.
- Allen! You are getting way too adventurous for my liking.
- Stauber with his best save of the game on Armia. I don’t think it was a good save. Really, no save on the Habs is a good one, is it?
- Entwistle checks Anderson into the boards and it looks like he went in shoulder first. Off the ice he goes. Entwistle... how DARE you!
- Suzuki with a close one but couldn’t finish his backhand attempt.
Third period
- Anderson draws a penalty on Domi 11 seconds in. Now’s the time to give us a little breathing room as we look to clue up this game.
- Suzuki with the breakaway, shoots but nobody could keep up with him to scoop up the juicy rebound.
- A bea-u-ti-ful three-way pass between Dvorak to Drouin to Armia gives Allen a nice little cushion to work with.
- A Blackhawk clumsily crash into his goaltender during the play. After lying on the ice for a minute, Stauber eventually pulls up his big-boy goalie pants and the game is back on. Should somebody have checked on him first or was he just bummed that Armia fooled him?
- Pezetta flattens Domi.
- Hey, Savard! What’s up? Our score thanks to you!
- Dvorak gets in on the action and in case you lost count we’re up 4-0! And Drouin continues his quiet passing to pick up his third assist of the night.
- With less than a minute left Pezz drops the gloves with Johnson. Let me clarify. A gassed Pezz takes down a fresh-on-the-ice Johnson.
- Way to rock a shutout, Allen! I won’t question your adventures anymore.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) He’s been racking them up recently
2) A really smart hire
1) No own goal, just his own goal
