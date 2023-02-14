Canadiens vs. Blackhawks Top Six Minutes: Habs show no love to Chicago

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone!

What better day to show a little extra Josh Anderson love?

Wait! Where are you going?

Fine. I’ll just do regular Josh Anderson love.

First period

The Anderson love starts early as he drops the gloves to stick up for a hit on Suzuki by Murphy. It was a clean hit but Anderson was having none of it for his captain.

He gets the takedown because... Josh, and gets slapped with pretty much everything so see you next period, My Valentine.

Off to the power play we go after Chicago gets called for an oh-so-obvious too-many-men.

The D-Men continue to shine as Barron takes full advantage of the man advantage to open the scoring.

Drouin picks up the apple. That’s his 15th assist of the season. Huh. Who knew JoDrou is just out there quietly passing the puck?

Athanasiou does a faceplant into Allen’s net, knocks it off, kicks the puck in and he raises it’s arms like it counts. How hard did you hit your face there, Andreas?

Second period

Hey, Josh! Welcome back... to the box. Geez, those misconduct + fighting + instigator penalties last for-ever.

Allen, my man. That was a hella dangerous move that almost totally backfired. You’re luck a puck-over-glass is all that happened. However, that just gave the Blackhawks a two-man advantage.

Not that it mattered ‘cause our PK is rockin’... and Chicago’s PP is not.

Allen! You are getting way too adventurous for my liking.

Stauber with his best save of the game on Armia. I don’t think it was a good save. Really, no save on the Habs is a good one, is it?

Entwistle checks Anderson into the boards and it looks like he went in shoulder first. Off the ice he goes. Entwistle... how DARE you!

Suzuki with a close one but couldn’t finish his backhand attempt.

Third period

Anderson draws a penalty on Domi 11 seconds in. Now’s the time to give us a little breathing room as we look to clue up this game.

Suzuki with the breakaway, shoots but nobody could keep up with him to scoop up the juicy rebound.

A bea-u-ti-ful three-way pass between Dvorak to Drouin to Armia gives Allen a nice little cushion to work with.

A Blackhawk clumsily crash into his goaltender during the play. After lying on the ice for a minute, Stauber eventually pulls up his big-boy goalie pants and the game is back on. Should somebody have checked on him first or was he just bummed that Armia fooled him?

Pezetta flattens Domi.

Hey, Savard! What’s up? Our score thanks to you!

Dvorak gets in on the action and in case you lost count we’re up 4-0! And Drouin continues his quiet passing to pick up his third assist of the night.

With less than a minute left Pezz drops the gloves with Johnson. Let me clarify. A gassed Pezz takes down a fresh-on-the-ice Johnson.

Way to rock a shutout, Allen! I won’t question your adventures anymore.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) He’s been racking them up recently

2) A really smart hire

1) No own goal, just his own goal