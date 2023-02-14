 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Montreal Canadiens announce Arber Xhekaj out indefinitely

The defenceman suffered an upper-body injury in a fight on Sunday.

By Jared Book
Edmonton Oilers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that defenceman Arber Xhekaj is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

The injury was suffered during a fight with Vincent Desharnais on Sunday at the Bell Centre against the Edmonton Oilers. Xhekaj landed a big punch and instantly showed signs of injury. He went to the room and did not return to the game.

Chris Wideman will take his place in the lineup on Tuesday when the Canadiens face the Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre.

Xhekaj was in the middle of a very good rookie season with five goals and eight assists in 51 games. He also has a team-high 101 penalty minutes. The timeline for the 22-year-old’s return is indefinite, and more will become clear as he undergoes further evaluation.

He is in his first professional season after being an undrafted free agent and playing four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League.

