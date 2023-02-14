Montreal Canadiens announce Arber Xhekaj out indefinitely

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that defenceman Arber Xhekaj is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Le défenseur Arber Xhekaj a subi une blessure au haut du corps contre les Oilers d'Edmonton dimanche dernier et sera absent pour une durée indéterminée.



Defenseman Arber Xhekaj is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury suffered Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 14, 2023

The injury was suffered during a fight with Vincent Desharnais on Sunday at the Bell Centre against the Edmonton Oilers. Xhekaj landed a big punch and instantly showed signs of injury. He went to the room and did not return to the game.

Good god what a haymaker from Xhekaj on Desharnais pic.twitter.com/y7zuQHzXh3 — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 12, 2023

Chris Wideman will take his place in the lineup on Tuesday when the Canadiens face the Chicago Blackhawks at the Bell Centre.

Xhekaj was in the middle of a very good rookie season with five goals and eight assists in 51 games. He also has a team-high 101 penalty minutes. The timeline for the 22-year-old’s return is indefinite, and more will become clear as he undergoes further evaluation.

He is in his first professional season after being an undrafted free agent and playing four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League.