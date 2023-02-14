Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Aside from being a good player on the ice, Jordan Harris is “just a good person” all around. [Montreal Gazette]
- Racking up nine points in nine games, Mike Hoffman may be on the move come trade deadline time. [The Fourth Period]
- Jonathan Drouin could never live up to the expectations placed on him and has struggled with it throughout his career. [Montreal Gazette]
- Despite relatively low expectations for this season, the Canadiens have pulled off some impressive efforts so far. [The Hockey Writers]
- According to Jake Allen, “The guys in Laval can learn a lot from a guy like [Alex] Belzile” regarding his perseverance. [RDS]
- The IR team.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 13, 2023
Goated pic.
https://t.co/AX4ZrkrDLM#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0us8YkpRVv
Around the League and Elsewhere
- In the next two months, three significant women’s hockey championships will be played but a professional divide remains. [CBC]
- How a team who’s looking to buy prepares for the NHL Trade Deadline. [The Hockey News]
- Thirty trade candidates who’ll be the talk of the town in the coming weeks. [Sportsnet]
- Challenging the sentiment that point-per-game players are rare to find and dominant relative to their peers. [TSN]
- Jakob Chychrun will be out of the Arizona Coyotes’ lineup for at least this week for “trade-related reasons”. [NHL]
