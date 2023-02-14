 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Jordan Harris is “just a good person”

In today’s links, Allen praises Harris and Belzile, Drouin’s long-time career struggles, professional divide in women’s hockey, trade deadline talk, and more.

Edmonton Oilers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Aside from being a good player on the ice, Jordan Harris is “just a good person” all around. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Racking up nine points in nine games, Mike Hoffman may be on the move come trade deadline time. [The Fourth Period]
  • Jonathan Drouin could never live up to the expectations placed on him and has struggled with it throughout his career. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Despite relatively low expectations for this season, the Canadiens have pulled off some impressive efforts so far. [The Hockey Writers]
  • According to Jake Allen, “The guys in Laval can learn a lot from a guy like [Alex] Belzile” regarding his perseverance. [RDS]
  • The IR team.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • In the next two months, three significant women’s hockey championships will be played but a professional divide remains. [CBC]
  • How a team who’s looking to buy prepares for the NHL Trade Deadline. [The Hockey News]
  • Thirty trade candidates who’ll be the talk of the town in the coming weeks. [Sportsnet]
  • Challenging the sentiment that point-per-game players are rare to find and dominant relative to their peers. [TSN]
  • Jakob Chychrun will be out of the Arizona Coyotes’ lineup for at least this week for “trade-related reasons”. [NHL]

