Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

Aside from being a good player on the ice, Jordan Harris is “just a good person” all around. [Montreal Gazette]

Racking up nine points in nine games, Mike Hoffman may be on the move come trade deadline time. [The Fourth Period]

Jonathan Drouin could never live up to the expectations placed on him and has struggled with it throughout his career. [Montreal Gazette]

Despite relatively low expectations for this season, the Canadiens have pulled off some impressive efforts so far. [The Hockey Writers]

According to Jake Allen, “The guys in Laval can learn a lot from a guy like [Alex] Belzile” regarding his perseverance. [RDS]

Around the League and Elsewhere