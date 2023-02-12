[Injury Report] Arber Xhekaj done for the game versus Edmonton

Arber Xhekaj skated off the ice following a fight in the second period of the game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers. He was favouring his right shoulder on the way, and now the team has announced he won’t return.

Le défenseur Arber Xhekaj ne reviendra pas au jeu aujourd'hui.



Defenseman Arber Xhekaj will not return to today's game. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 12, 2023

His body language didn’t look very encouraging for a quick return to the game. The Habs may be without their rookie sensation for a period of time as he recovers from the injury, but we won’t know until a further update is provided by the team.

Xhekaj still leads all Canadiens defencemen with five goals, a total that has him ranked eighth on the roster in that category. Montreal does have Chris Wideman on the sidelines to fill in in the meantime, but the Habs will miss their young blue-liner for however long he’s out.