Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Rafaël Harvey-Pinard adds to his goal total The Canadiens get a power-play goal to get the lead back to two. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Feb 12, 2023, 2:13pm EST

Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

That's now five goals for RHP.

My god what a deflection from RHP to make it 4-2! pic.twitter.com/PWQJpZNxJl— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) February 12, 2023
