Canadiens vs. Oilers Top Six Minutes: Jordan Harris earns his new stripes.

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Super Bowl Sunday, and with Conor McDavid as a matinée, can’t really complain about that.

First Period:

Armia in, Pitlick out. Showcase!

McDavid to the box, Power Kill™️ for Montreal who has started well.

Close but no cigar on that Power Kill™️

Alex Belzile’s first NHL goal is a thing of beauty, he roofs it from in close. 1-0 Montreal, and 8-0 in shots.

Armia misses an open net for 2-0.

Of course Montreal gets a call against them and Oilers get a power play.

Jake Allen with a HUGE save!

Anderson, Suzuki almost another open net on the rebound, but no-one there.

Jake Allen with another big save, and another!

Power Play for the Oilers.

1-0 for the good guys as we go to the intermission.

Second Period:

Dvorak is brought down by Kulak.

Huge chance for Montreal, Kovacevic.

Jordan Harris scores with about a two degree angle to the net.

Drouin draws a penalty, Power Kill™️

Dadonov, and Josh Anderson rams it home. 3-0 Montreal!

Big fight, Xhekaj and Anderson vs Kane and Desharnais.

Xhekaj with a shoulder injury? Worth it?

Drouin to the box...

... and McDavid with some sweet moves, Jake Allen scrambles and saves.

Draisaitl, scores, and then a scramble behind the net.

Edmonton gets another power play, on the scoring play...

Savard gets called for hooking, 5-on-3. Tank mode activated.

Jake Allen says; NO!

Oilers score as time expires. 3-2 Montreal.

Power Kill™️ - 4-2 Matheson shot, Rafael Harvey-Pinard tips it.

Third Period:

Oh My, Jordan Harris! Who needs McDavid? (We all do)

Jake Allen with a scramble, the rest of the players are having a brawl.

We get it all, Dvorak scores short handed! Dach deserves all the credit in the build up.

Jake Allen is better lying down than Skinner is standing up, at least today.

Montreal wins! 6-2. What a game!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) So hot right now

2) There is more to the game than goals and assists

1) They are set up well for the future, with more to come