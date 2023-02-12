Canadiens vs. Oilers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: **12:30 PM EST / 9:30 AM PST**

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Oilers region: Sportsnet West

Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, Sportsnet Now, TSN+

On Saturday, the Habs snapped a four-game losing streak they had carried with them through the bye week, knocking off the New York Islanders in overtime. With a second start in 24 hours, they have a shot at back-to-back wins to kick off the post-All-Star schedule on a positive note.

To get consecutive victories on Super Bowl Weekend, the Habs need to outscore the Edmonton Oilers, no mean feat versus the league’s number-one offence. The Oilers have started to make a habit of not only winning, but doing so by multiple goals. They’ve earned in a point in every game they’ve played since January 9, an 11-game span, with eight wins by two or more goals.

Jake Allen will have to be sharp early, which has been his main issue all season long. He’s generally been good as the games have gone on, but the first few shots of the contest have been catching him off-guard. The Oilers aren’t a team you can spot some easy goals to, because they’ll simply keep adding to that total as the game progresses. If the Canadiens are going to earn a win today, their start will play a big part in their fate.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson #63 Evgenii Dadonov #77 Kirby Dach #68 Mike Hoffman #40 Joel Armia #28 Christian Dvorak #27 Jonathan Drouin #55 Michael Pezzetta #60 Alex Belzile #56 Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #52 Justin Barron #72 Arber Xhekaj #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Rem Pitlick, Chris Wideman

Injured: Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Joel Edmundson, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský

Edmonton Oilers projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Evander Kane Connor McDavid Derek Ryan Ryan McLeod Leon Draisaitl Zach Hyman Klim Kostin Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Mattias Janmark Dylan Holloway Jesse Puljujärvi

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Darnell Nurse Cody Ceci Brett Kulak Tyson Barrie Philip Broberg Evan Bouchard Vincent Desharnais