Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Martin St-Louis had nothing but bad things to say about the Reverse Retro jerseys following yesterday’s win. [Sportsnet]
- Lions de Trois-Rivières general manager Marc-Andre Bergeron will also serve as the team’s coach for the remainder of this season. [Le Nouvelliste]
- A little discussion between a couple of Rocket call-ups:
- One of the five points Sean Farrell had for Harvard yesterday:
Sean Farrell. (G, 3A). Another big time performance. Great play by Coronato to force the turnover. 5-3 Harvard. #GoCrimson— Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) February 11, 2023
WATCH: https://t.co/ul4Su6A2GN pic.twitter.com/vfLhTp2HQB
Around the league and elsewhere
- The latest NHL trade rumours have Jakob Chychrun going to the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers interested in Erik Karlsson. [Sportsnet]
- Anton Forsberg was taken off the ice on a stretcher late in yesterday’s game between his Ottawa Senators and the Oilers. [NHL.com]
- Dustin Brown had his jersey retired by the Kings last night. [Sportsnet]
- Scott Wedgewood displays his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mask. [NHL.com]
