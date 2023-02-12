 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: “We probably get what we deserve with the blue jersey”

In today’s links, Martin St-Louis says good riddance to the powder blues, Sean Farrell has another great day in the NCAA, Dustin Brown has his jersey retired, and the latest trade deadline reports.

Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Martin St-Louis had nothing but bad things to say about the Reverse Retro jerseys following yesterday’s win. [Sportsnet]
  • Lions de Trois-Rivières general manager Marc-Andre Bergeron will also serve as the team’s coach for the remainder of this season. [Le Nouvelliste]
  • A little discussion between a couple of Rocket call-ups:
  • One of the five points Sean Farrell had for Harvard yesterday:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The latest NHL trade rumours have Jakob Chychrun going to the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers interested in Erik Karlsson. [Sportsnet]
  • Anton Forsberg was taken off the ice on a stretcher late in yesterday’s game between his Ottawa Senators and the Oilers. [NHL.com]
  • Dustin Brown had his jersey retired by the Kings last night. [Sportsnet]
  • Scott Wedgewood displays his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mask. [NHL.com]

