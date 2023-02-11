 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

[Highlight] Kirby Dach ties the game on a deflection

The Canadiens find another late tying goal.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Our January player of the month scores a clutch goal in the first game of February.

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 52: Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders

View all 8 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...