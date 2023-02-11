Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Kirby Dach ties the game on a deflection The Canadiens find another late tying goal. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Feb 11, 2023, 2:58pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Kirby Dach ties the game on a deflection Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images Our January player of the month scores a clutch goal in the first game of February. Kirby Mike#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vm75rLGPsF— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 11, 2023 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 52: Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders Mike Matheson has his best game in a Canadiens uniform [Highlight] Kirby Dach ties the game on a deflection [Highlight] Justin Barron jumps into the play and picks his spot View all 8 stories More From Eyes On The Prize Mike Matheson has his best game in a Canadiens uniform [Highlight] Mike Matheson wins the game in overtime [Highlight] Justin Barron jumps into the play and picks his spot [Highlight] Rafaël Harvey-Pinard sets up Nick Suzuki Habs vs. Islanders: Game thread Arber Xhekaj’s surprising adaptability will serve him well Loading comments...
Loading comments...