Canadiens vs. Islanders: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Super Bowl Weekend kicks off with the first of two home games.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders

How to watch

Start time: **12:30 PM EST / 9:30 AM PST**
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Islanders region: MSGSN
Streaming: ESPN+, RDS Direct, TSN+

The New York Islanders may have landed a big-name player in Bo Horvat several days ago, but it was the player they sent away who had the last laugh when the trade partners met up on Thursday. Not only did Anthony Beauvillier come out on the winning side versus his former team, he had the game-winning goal in the contest.

The Islanders did get a lot of offence in the 6-5 defeat, and that is what Horvat was brought in to help with. There’s no doubting the team’s defensive merits, sitting as one of the best teams in goals against once again this season. That game was the first time they’d scored five goals since January 3, with several losing streaks in the time since. Horvat could be just the edge they need for that extra goal per game that will turn many of those losing performances into wins the rest of the way.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #77 Kirby Dach #68 Mike Hoffman
#32 Rem Pitlick #28 Christian Dvorak #27 Jonathan Drouin
#55 Michael Pezzetta #60 Alex Belzile #56 Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#8 Mike Matheson #52 Justin Barron
#72 Arber Xhekaj #58 David Savard
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Joel Edmundson, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský

New York Islanders projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Josh Bailey Bo Horvat Mathew Barzal
Anders Lee Brock Nelson Kyle Palmieri
Zach Parise Jean-Gabriel Pageau Simon Holmstrom
Matt Martin Casey Cizikas Hudson Fasching

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Adam Pelech Ryan Pulock
Alexander Romanov Noah Dobson
Sebastian Aho Scott Mayfield

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Semyon Varlamov Ilya Sorokin

