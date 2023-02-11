 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Signings, Injuries, and Trades, oh my!

The Habs re-sign Jordan Harris, Suzuki and St-Louis on captaincy and coaching, Burakovsky, Makar, and Hughes out with injuries, the Bruins, Patrick Kane, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • ICYMI: The Habs have signed Jordan Harris for two more years. [Canadiens | Sportsnet | Montreal Gazette | Journal de Montreal]
  • Nick Suzuki knew that being captain was going to be a challenge, but there were aspects he wasn’t expecting. [CBC]
  • Marty St-Louis is focused on building a culture that will maintain regardless of who is on the roster next year, or even after the trade deadline. [La Presse]
  • There is definitely a market for a player like Josh Anderson, and while there’s absolutely interest, some teams can’t afford him, and the Habs aren’t necessarily interested in rushing him out the door. [The Athletic]
  • Samuel Montembeault earns the Molson Cup for January. [Canadiens]
  • Marie-Philip Poulin and Jessie Eldridge led Team Harvey’s to victory in the Dream Gap Tour OHL showcase opener. [Yahoo Sports]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Andre Burakovsky placed on IR. [NBC Sports]
  • Jack Hughes out with an upper-body injury. [NBC Sports]
  • Timo Meier remains at the top of the trade list, but probably not for long. [TSN]
  • Patrick Kane disappointed that the Rangers’ acquisition of Vladimir Terasenko closes the door on New York as a possible landing spot. [NHL | Sportsnet |
  • Kane, Terasenko, Toews, and more are discussed in this episode of 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • Cale Makar will miss at least two games. [NBC Sports]
  • Zachary L’Heureux suspended indefinitely. [La Presse]
  • The Bruins have surprised everyone, and have sustained a seemingly unsustainable level of cohesion and play. [ESPN]

