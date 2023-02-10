 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Habs Headlines: “Tell your kids that you love them.”

In today’s links, Martin St-Louis reflects on a year at the helm—as well as recent events in Laval, the trade deadline gets closer, and Vladimir Tarasenko is off to Broadway.

By Nathan Ni
Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Martin St-Louis talks about the tragedy in Laval prior to Thursday practice. [La Presse | Google Translate]
  • The head coach also said that it wasn’t up to him to decide whether he was better than a year ago. [RDS]
  • Inside the locker room on the day St-Louis made his first speech as head coach. [The Athletic]
  • The Habs return from the all star break with a little bit more charge in their batteries. [La Presse]
  • Could Sean Monahan be a candidate for another Avalanche-Canadiens trade? [The Athletic]
  • A case for moving Josh Anderson before the deadline. [Daily Hive]
  • Ranking Kent Hughes’ five best transactions so far. [The Hockey Writers]
  • How much will the Canadiens pay winger Cole Caufield in his new contract? A lot, if recent NHL contracts are an indication. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Cayden Primeau strives for consistency amidst the Laval Rocket’s stretch run. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Learning more about Jordan Harris’s inspirations and influences. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Sean Farrell and Harvard return to the finals of the Beanpot. [RDS]
  • A ranking of the Habs top 10 current prospects. [The Hockey Writers]
  • The Canadiens’ youth sing the praises of the club’s newly revamped player development team. [Montreal Hockey Now]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko gives the New York Rangers an immediate offensive boost. [The Athletic | Daily Faceoff]
  • With the Rangers ostensibly having already made their move, who is left in the running for Patrick Kane? [TSN]
  • Why has Jacob Markstrom’s performance fallen off a cliff? [Daily Faceoff]
  • ‘Keep it at 16 teams’: Why NHL players don’t want expanded playoffs. [ESPN]
  • The QMJHL has decided to take no disciplinary action against a Halifax Mooseheads player who allegedly speared a Gatineau Olympiques fan after a game. [La Presse]
  • Reviewing the file, a Western University law professor says that the first police investigation of the 2018 sexual assault allegations against members of the Canadian Junior National Team was “cursory at best.” [CBC]

