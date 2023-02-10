Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Martin St-Louis talks about the tragedy in Laval prior to Thursday practice. [La Presse | Google Translate]
- The head coach also said that it wasn’t up to him to decide whether he was better than a year ago. [RDS]
- Inside the locker room on the day St-Louis made his first speech as head coach. [The Athletic]
- The Habs return from the all star break with a little bit more charge in their batteries. [La Presse]
- Could Sean Monahan be a candidate for another Avalanche-Canadiens trade? [The Athletic]
- A case for moving Josh Anderson before the deadline. [Daily Hive]
- Ranking Kent Hughes’ five best transactions so far. [The Hockey Writers]
- How much will the Canadiens pay winger Cole Caufield in his new contract? A lot, if recent NHL contracts are an indication. [Montreal Gazette]
- Cayden Primeau strives for consistency amidst the Laval Rocket’s stretch run. [Montreal Gazette]
- Learning more about Jordan Harris’s inspirations and influences. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Sean Farrell and Harvard return to the finals of the Beanpot. [RDS]
- A ranking of the Habs top 10 current prospects. [The Hockey Writers]
- The Canadiens’ youth sing the praises of the club’s newly revamped player development team. [Montreal Hockey Now]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko gives the New York Rangers an immediate offensive boost. [The Athletic | Daily Faceoff]
- With the Rangers ostensibly having already made their move, who is left in the running for Patrick Kane? [TSN]
- Why has Jacob Markstrom’s performance fallen off a cliff? [Daily Faceoff]
- ‘Keep it at 16 teams’: Why NHL players don’t want expanded playoffs. [ESPN]
- The QMJHL has decided to take no disciplinary action against a Halifax Mooseheads player who allegedly speared a Gatineau Olympiques fan after a game. [La Presse]
- Reviewing the file, a Western University law professor says that the first police investigation of the 2018 sexual assault allegations against members of the Canadian Junior National Team was “cursory at best.” [CBC]
Loading comments...