Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The all-star break will be a welcome respite for workhorse Nick Suzuki. [Montreal Gazette]
- What are the underlying reasons behind the captain’s recent slump? [Montreal Hockey Now]
- Has Sean Monahan suffered a setback in his rehabilitation? [Sportsnet]
- ‘He’s improved tremendously’: Martin St-Louis talks about Arber Xhekaj’s defensive capabilities. [Sportsnet (Video)]
- Xhekaj talks about his favourite things. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Joël Teasdale is catching fire for the Laval Rocket. [Montreal Gazette]
- If Carey Price has played his last game, selling the family home on Montreal’s South Shore and returning to B.C. shouldn’t come as a shock. [Montreal Gazette]
- How artist Glen McMinn is finding “the universal” in fabled goalie Ken Dryden’s mask. [Saltwire]
- In Éric Raymond, Samuel Montembeault has found a goaltender coach with whom he fits perfectly. [RDS]
- Signings, call-ups, contract terminations. What is happening with the Trois-Rivières Lions? [Le Nouvelliste]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Connor Bedard leads Corey Pronman’s 2023 draft class midseason ranking. [The Athletic]
- The Baltic states and Poland support Ukraine in continuing to petition for Russia and Belarus’s full exclusion from the Olympic Games. [La Presse]
- What happens now with the Vancouver Canucks, with Bo Horvat dealt to the New York Islanders? [La Presse]
- Where does Horvat fit in with the Islanders? [Sportsnet]
- Conversely, what does Aatu Raty bring to the Canucks? [The Hockey News]
- 12 under-the-radar bargains on the trade market for Stanley Cup contenders to consider. [The Athletic]
- Recent speculation suggests the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs would be a fit for Columbus Blue Jackets defender Vladislav Gavrikov. [The Hockey News]
- Harvard University’s women’s hockey coach is under fire after reportedly making racist comments about and to Indigenous Canadians. [CBC]
