 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Habs Headlines: An approaching break for Nick Suzuki

In today’s links, how Nick Suzuki can use the all-star break to recharge, getting to know Arber Xhekaj better, and analyzing the Bo Horvat trade.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: JAN 28 Canadiens at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The all-star break will be a welcome respite for workhorse Nick Suzuki. [Montreal Gazette]
  • What are the underlying reasons behind the captain’s recent slump? [Montreal Hockey Now]
  • Has Sean Monahan suffered a setback in his rehabilitation? [Sportsnet]
  • ‘He’s improved tremendously’: Martin St-Louis talks about Arber Xhekaj’s defensive capabilities. [Sportsnet (Video)]
  • Xhekaj talks about his favourite things. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Joël Teasdale is catching fire for the Laval Rocket. [Montreal Gazette]
  • If Carey Price has played his last game, selling the family home on Montreal’s South Shore and returning to B.C. shouldn’t come as a shock. [Montreal Gazette]
  • How artist Glen McMinn is finding “the universal” in fabled goalie Ken Dryden’s mask. [Saltwire]
  • In Éric Raymond, Samuel Montembeault has found a goaltender coach with whom he fits perfectly. [RDS]
  • Signings, call-ups, contract terminations. What is happening with the Trois-Rivières Lions? [Le Nouvelliste]

Around the league and elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...