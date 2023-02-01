Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

The all-star break will be a welcome respite for workhorse Nick Suzuki. [Montreal Gazette]

What are the underlying reasons behind the captain’s recent slump? [Montreal Hockey Now]

Has Sean Monahan suffered a setback in his rehabilitation? [Sportsnet]

‘He’s improved tremendously’: Martin St-Louis talks about Arber Xhekaj’s defensive capabilities. [Sportsnet (Video)]

Xhekaj talks about his favourite things. [Montreal Canadiens]

Joël Teasdale is catching fire for the Laval Rocket. [Montreal Gazette]

If Carey Price has played his last game, selling the family home on Montreal’s South Shore and returning to B.C. shouldn’t come as a shock. [Montreal Gazette]

How artist Glen McMinn is finding “the universal” in fabled goalie Ken Dryden’s mask. [Saltwire]

In Éric Raymond, Samuel Montembeault has found a goaltender coach with whom he fits perfectly. [RDS]

Signings, call-ups, contract terminations. What is happening with the Trois-Rivières Lions? [Le Nouvelliste]

Around the league and elsewhere