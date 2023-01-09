Canadiens vs. Kraken Top Six Minutes: Seat down, be humble

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-Game
- How about winning another one, shall we?
- Will Joel Armia reach 40 goals this season?
First Period
- Kraken immediately start bombarding Samwise Montembeault.
- They also score first. Who’s Eeli Elvanen’s little brother? Why, it’s Eeli Tolvanen of course. At least in Swedish.
- David Savard is tired and decides to take a two minute cooling break in the penalty box.
- Chris Wideman says: “I’ll have what he had” and goes to replace Savard in the box of sins.
- The world’s best hockey player from The Netherlands (Amsterdam) scores on the power play to make it 0-2.
- His name, you ask? Sprong. Dan Sprong.
- Vince Dunn makes it trois for le Kraken.
- And there is absolutely no sign that the Canadiens will turn anything around this evening.
- A 60 minute road to what Chris Rea would deem “hell”.
- Juraj Slafkovsky gets a 1-v-1 date with the Kraken goalie Martin Jones, but it’s the latter who wins the in-game matchup.
Second Period
- The Montreal power play is so boring that it can put dead people to sleep.
- If I was a player, I would feel seriously embarrassed about not being able to create any sort of pressure against a Kraken penalty kill ranking among the worst in league history.
- Slafkovsky has had some decent looks in this game though.
- 30-13 in shots on net after 38 played minutes.
- Tells you a bit about how this particular game is looking.
This game is just comically bad at this point. pic.twitter.com/yfh4zrACyl— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 10, 2023
- Double minor on Josh “Chisel Face” Anderson, trying to use his stick for evil wizardry.
- This ain’t no technological breakdown, oh no, this is the road to hell.
Third Period
- Hey, the Habs survived the double minor!
- But they still can’t score to save their lives.
- Is it time to blame the baby blue jerseys again?
- Imagine losing to a team named after a Covid strain. Hockey life can’t get any blacker.
- Oh wait, yes it can. It could be last season.
- Evans fights Donato following an Armia hit.
- It does not spark the team.
- Matty Beniers hangs number four in an empty net with the odd minute remaining.
- This ain’t no upwardly mobile freeway. Oh no, this is the road...
- This is the road...
- This is the road to...
- Bedard?!
