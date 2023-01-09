Canadiens vs. Kraken Top Six Minutes: Seat down, be humble

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-Game

How about winning another one, shall we?

Will Joel Armia reach 40 goals this season?

First Period

Kraken immediately start bombarding Samwise Montembeault.

They also score first. Who’s Eeli Elvanen’s little brother? Why, it’s Eeli Tolvanen of course. At least in Swedish.

David Savard is tired and decides to take a two minute cooling break in the penalty box.

Chris Wideman says: “I’ll have what he had” and goes to replace Savard in the box of sins.

The world’s best hockey player from The Netherlands (Amsterdam) scores on the power play to make it 0-2.

His name, you ask? Sprong. Dan Sprong.

Vince Dunn makes it trois for le Kraken.

And there is absolutely no sign that the Canadiens will turn anything around this evening.

A 60 minute road to what Chris Rea would deem “hell”.

Juraj Slafkovsky gets a 1-v-1 date with the Kraken goalie Martin Jones, but it’s the latter who wins the in-game matchup.

Second Period

The Montreal power play is so boring that it can put dead people to sleep.

If I was a player, I would feel seriously embarrassed about not being able to create any sort of pressure against a Kraken penalty kill ranking among the worst in league history.

Slafkovsky has had some decent looks in this game though.

30-13 in shots on net after 38 played minutes.

Tells you a bit about how this particular game is looking.

This game is just comically bad at this point. pic.twitter.com/yfh4zrACyl — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 10, 2023

Double minor on Josh “Chisel Face” Anderson, trying to use his stick for evil wizardry.

This ain’t no technological breakdown, oh no, this is the road to hell.

Third Period

Hey, the Habs survived the double minor!

But they still can’t score to save their lives.

Is it time to blame the baby blue jerseys again?

Imagine losing to a team named after a Covid strain. Hockey life can’t get any blacker.

Oh wait, yes it can. It could be last season.

Evans fights Donato following an Armia hit.

It does not spark the team.

Matty Beniers hangs number four in an empty net with the odd minute remaining.

This ain’t no upwardly mobile freeway. Oh no, this is the road...

This is the road...

This is the road to...

Bedard?!

