Canadiens vs. Kraken: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST

In Canada: Sportsnet (English)

In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)

In the Kraken region: ROOT-NW

In general, teams find things a bit more difficult on the road when they come into an unfamiliar building to play in front of an enemy crowd, and without last change to set up matchups. For the Seattle Kraken’s band of misfits, however, they’ve thrived under those conditions, and are one of the best performers the league has seen since the 1990s, averaging over four goals scored in games played away from Climate Pledge Arena.

I suppose the good news is that the Canadiens are accustomed to giving up that many goals each night — seven matches in a row in fact — and last game they found a way to win despite the St. Louis Blues posting that total, a 5-4 win that gave fans something to cheer about for the first time in weeks.

Montreal is going with a lineup similar to the one involved in that nine-goal affair, the one change among the skaters being Mike Hoffman replacing Anthony Richard on the fourth line. Samuel Montembeault gets the start in net, and it could be the first of a few consecutive games for Monty because Jake Allen is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #17 Josh Anderson #63 Evgenii Dadonov #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia #55 Michael Pezzetta #27 Jonathan Drouin #68 Mike Hoffman

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #44 Joel Edmundson #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #30 Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Anthony Richard

Injured: Jake Allen, Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan

Seattle Kraken projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Andre Burakovsky Matty Beniers Jordan Eberle Jaden Schwartz Alexander Wennberg Jared McCann Eeli Tolvanen Yanni Gourde Oliver Bjorkstrand Brandon Tanev Ryan Donato Daniel Sprong

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Adam Larsson Vince Dunn Jamie Oleksiak Justin Schultz Carson Soucy William Borgen