Monday Habs Headlines: Learning to bend without breaking

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Saturday’s victory is an indication that the team is learning to bend without breaking. [Sportsnet]
- It seemed as if Jonathan Drouin’s goal drought was broken with the game-winning goal against the St. Louis Blues... until it was awarded to Josh Anderson. [Montreal Gazette]
- Could the perfect linemate for Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki be waiting in the wings in Joshua Roy? [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- How Team Canada’s humble hero Connor Bedard compares to current and past NHL stars. [The Hockey News]
- As Nathan MacKinnon said last year, it’s an “all-Star game, not a participation game” so here’s what the NHL All-Star rosters should look like. [Yahoo Sports]
- The Calgary Flames have a Stanley Cup or bust mentality and should keep the all-in mentality heading into the NHL Trade Deadline. [Flames Nation]
- In the Calder Trophy race, Seattle Kraken’s Matty Beniers still leads the pack but others are closing in. [The Hockey News]
