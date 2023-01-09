 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Learning to bend without breaking

In today’s links, Habs are learning to bend without breaking, is Roy the linemate for Caufield and Suzuki, comparing Bedard to other NHL stars, and more.

St Louis Blues v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Saturday’s victory is an indication that the team is learning to bend without breaking. [Sportsnet]
  • It seemed as if Jonathan Drouin’s goal drought was broken with the game-winning goal against the St. Louis Blues... until it was awarded to Josh Anderson. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Could the perfect linemate for Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki be waiting in the wings in Joshua Roy? [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

