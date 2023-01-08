Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Following his brief time at the World Juniors, Owen Beck has been traded to the Peterborough Petes. [Peterborough Examiner]
- Beck was one of four CHL prospects who had notable World Junior Championship performances. [NHL.com]
- Whether it was Nick Suzuki or Cole Caufield, the Canadiens were going to be represented well at All-Star Weekend. [The Hockey Writers]
- Joel Edmundson is the subject of trade rumours, and that’s a new situation for him to be in. [The Athletic]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Buffalo Sabres paid tribute to Damar Hamlin who suffered a cardiac event in an NFL game on Monday night. [Sportsnet]
- Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson will both be making their season debut on Sunday for the Washington Capitals. [TSN]
