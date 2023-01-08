 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Owen Beck gets a shot at another championship

In today’s links, an OHL move for Beck, the Habs two worthy All-Star options, Edmundson dealing with trade rumours, and more.

By Justin Blades
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Terry Wilson / OHL Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Following his brief time at the World Juniors, Owen Beck has been traded to the Peterborough Petes. [Peterborough Examiner]
  • Beck was one of four CHL prospects who had notable World Junior Championship performances. [NHL.com]
  • Whether it was Nick Suzuki or Cole Caufield, the Canadiens were going to be represented well at All-Star Weekend. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Joel Edmundson is the subject of trade rumours, and that’s a new situation for him to be in. [The Athletic]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The Buffalo Sabres paid tribute to Damar Hamlin who suffered a cardiac event in an NFL game on Monday night. [Sportsnet]
  • Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson will both be making their season debut on Sunday for the Washington Capitals. [TSN]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...