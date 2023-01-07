Canadiens vs. Blues Top Six Minutes: Roller-coaster ride

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

First Period:

Dvorak has no stick, showcases his soccer skills with a great heel in his own zone.

Big save from Allen (won’t be the last time for tonight).

A Go Habs Go chant goes around the Centre Bell as Montreal takes the lead in shots.

Pezzetta to the box, tripping call.

Box play done, good work from the unit.

Dvorak with some good moves; Binnington saves and seconds later the puck is in the Canadiens net. St. Louis takes the lead.

Second Period:

Who turned Joel Armia into a player who can twist, turn and snipe; all in one movement? 1-1.

Montreal with control of the puck in their own end, can’t get it out and St. Louis regains the lead.

Power Play St. Louis, but good defence from Montreal. Josh Anderson even manages to draw a penalty himself.

Another power play to Montreal, high sticking this time. They check for something, and it’s a 2+2. Right?

Good puck movement, but no dice.

Inside the post and out, by Suzuki. Dach nets the puck on the next play, on a nice pass from our Captain. Note the time, we have a power play goal! Tied game!

Another power play, same kind of offence, high sticking.

We tied going into the third.

Third Period:

Ladies and Gentlemen; I give you Cole Caufield! With a backhand, goal 50 in the Canadiens sweater, goal 23 of the season. 3-2 good guys!

3-3, let’s not talk about it. First NHL goal for Alexandrov.

... and seconds later, Pezzetta to the sin-bin.

4-3, St. Louis on the power play. Tank is on.

How many times did that puck go in? It looked like twice at least, who scored? Armia gets the goal in the end. Tied game.

Everyone gets a goal!! Turnover on the blue line and Jonathan Drouin scores, his first of the season!

Empty Net. Hopefully Allen gets a goal too.

Armia playing without a stick, huge job along the boards.

Win! Canadiens win.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Give them both credit, who’s going to notice?

2) It really is that simple

1) It won’t be the last time we associate the number 50 with him this season