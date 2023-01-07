Canadiens vs. Blues: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest
It’s game 40 of the season, and that’s significant for Juraj Slafkovský because it means he’s reached one accrued season as an 18-year-old. He will be the only member of the 2022 NHL Draft class who can become a free agent in the summer of 2029.
That is a long way down the road, however. In the immediate term, the Habs are mired in a seven-game losing streak, and face the possibility of extending that to cover one-fifth of the season played to date if the fall on home ice again.
They had a very unlikely source of offence in the last game, but Joel Armia was the only one to score in a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Perhaps the Habs can get a goal from Slafkovsky in the game, or Christian Dvorak can add to his three-goal tally from the previous game versus the Blues to give the Habs a chance.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|#22 Cole Caufield
|#14 Nick Suzuki
|#77 Kirby Dach
|#20 Juraj Slafkovský
|#28 Christian Dvorak
|#17 Josh Anderson
|#63 Evgenii Dadonov
|#71 Jake Evans
|#40 Joel Armia
|#55 Michael Pezzetta
|#27 Jonathan Drouin
|#90 Anthony Richard
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|#44 Joel Edmundson
|#58 David Savard
|$54 Jordan Harris
|#26 Johnny Kovacevic
|#72 Arber Xhekaj
|#6 Chris Wideman
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|#34 Jake Allen
|#35 Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Justin Barron, Mike Hoffman
Injured: Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan
St. Louis Blues projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Pavel Buchnevich
|Robert Thomas
|Jordan Kyrou
|Brandon Saad
|Brayden Schenn
|Ivan Barbashev
|Jake Neighbours
|Noel Acciari
|Josh Leivo
|Alexei Toropchenko
|Nikita Alexandrov
|Tyler Pitlick
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Niko Mikkola
|Colton Parayko
|Calle Rosen
|Justin Faulk
|Steven Santini
|Robert Bortuzzo
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Jordan Binnington
|Thomas Greiss
Loading comments...