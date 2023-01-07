 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs. Blues: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Is the eighth time the charm for the Habs?

By Justin Blades
NHL: FEB 17 Blues at Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest

It’s game 40 of the season, and that’s significant for Juraj Slafkovský because it means he’s reached one accrued season as an 18-year-old. He will be the only member of the 2022 NHL Draft class who can become a free agent in the summer of 2029.

That is a long way down the road, however. In the immediate term, the Habs are mired in a seven-game losing streak, and face the possibility of extending that to cover one-fifth of the season played to date if the fall on home ice again.

They had a very unlikely source of offence in the last game, but Joel Armia was the only one to score in a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Perhaps the Habs can get a goal from Slafkovsky in the game, or Christian Dvorak can add to his three-goal tally from the previous game versus the Blues to give the Habs a chance.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #17 Josh Anderson
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia
#55 Michael Pezzetta #27 Jonathan Drouin #90 Anthony Richard

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
#44 Joel Edmundson #58 David Savard
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Justin Barron, Mike Hoffman
Injured: Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan

St. Louis Blues projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Pavel Buchnevich Robert Thomas Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad Brayden Schenn Ivan Barbashev
Jake Neighbours Noel Acciari Josh Leivo
Alexei Toropchenko Nikita Alexandrov Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Niko Mikkola Colton Parayko
Calle Rosen Justin Faulk
Steven Santini Robert Bortuzzo

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Jordan Binnington Thomas Greiss

