Canadiens vs. Blues: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the Blues region: Bally Sports Midwest

It’s game 40 of the season, and that’s significant for Juraj Slafkovský because it means he’s reached one accrued season as an 18-year-old. He will be the only member of the 2022 NHL Draft class who can become a free agent in the summer of 2029.

That is a long way down the road, however. In the immediate term, the Habs are mired in a seven-game losing streak, and face the possibility of extending that to cover one-fifth of the season played to date if the fall on home ice again.

They had a very unlikely source of offence in the last game, but Joel Armia was the only one to score in a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers. Perhaps the Habs can get a goal from Slafkovsky in the game, or Christian Dvorak can add to his three-goal tally from the previous game versus the Blues to give the Habs a chance.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #17 Josh Anderson #63 Evgenii Dadonov #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia #55 Michael Pezzetta #27 Jonathan Drouin #90 Anthony Richard

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #44 Joel Edmundson #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Justin Barron, Mike Hoffman

Injured: Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan

St. Louis Blues projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Pavel Buchnevich Robert Thomas Jordan Kyrou Brandon Saad Brayden Schenn Ivan Barbashev Jake Neighbours Noel Acciari Josh Leivo Alexei Toropchenko Nikita Alexandrov Tyler Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Niko Mikkola Colton Parayko Calle Rosen Justin Faulk Steven Santini Robert Bortuzzo