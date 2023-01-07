 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: The Prospects, the Phenoms, and the All-Stars

Roy’s impressive WJC tournament, Slafkovsky in need of a confidence boost, injuries, the All-Star game, Wright to the OHL, Bedard and McDavid continue to wow, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • While the NHL prospects conversation was dominated by Connor Bedard, Joshua Roy was one of a number of others who also stood out [Yahoo Sports | Sportsnet]
  • Roy hopes to one day be reunited with Bedard — in a Habs uniform. [TVA]
  • The Canadiens need to give a slumping Juraj Slafkovsky a confidence boost, probably with a stint in the AHL. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports]
  • Marty St-Louis believes that the slumping power play is part of the overall offensive slump the Habs are experiencing. [Montreal Gazette]
  • ICYMI, the latest on the injuries to Kaiden Guhle and Brendan Gallagher. [Canadiens | Sportsnet | TSN |
  • The Habs’ slump continues. [TSN]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • A final golden hurrah for Bedard’s historic WJC performance. [NHL | Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports]
  • The Seattle Kraken assign Shane Wright to the Kingston Frontenacs. [Sportsnet | TSN]
  • A friendly bet between Jordan Eberle and Matty Benieres over whose former junior team would finish best led to Beniers wearing a Team Canada jersey at practice. [NHL]
  • Canada’s U18 women’s team is looking to repeat their gold medal world championship performance. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Connor McDavid continues to put up points at an astonishing pace. [TSN |
  • The Winnipeg Jets receive reenforcements with Nikolaj Ehlers, Nate Schmidt, Cole Perfetti and Blake Wheeler all returning from injury. [TSN |
  • Mitch Marner thinks that the slumping Toronto Maple Leafs need to relax a little. [TSN]
  • The NHL announces the initial rosters for the All-Star game. [NHL |
  • The Tkachuck brothers will become the first siblings since the Sedins to play on the same All-Star team. [NHL]
  • The constant tinkering with All-Star selection format shows that the NHL still hasn’t figured out quite how to get all the best players in the NHL in while simultaneously making sure every team has a representative. [The Athletic]
  • Accepting the current All-Star game for what it is, warts and all, rather than what it used to be (or could be) is key to enjoying it. [Sportsnet]
  • Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom are close to suiting up for their first games of the season. [NHL]
  • A new potential buyer for the Ottawa Senators has emerged. [The Athletic]

