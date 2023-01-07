Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] Joel Armia has goals in back-to-back games His two goals this season have come in the last three periods. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Jan 7, 2023, 8:12pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] Joel Armia has goals in back-to-back games Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Suddenly Joel Armia is the Montreal Canadiens’ hottest goal-scorer. Joel Armia, so hot right now.1-1 pic.twitter.com/8vrR0gp1ZE— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 8, 2023 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 40: Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues [Highlight] Joel Armia has goals in back-to-back games Habs vs. Blues: Game thread View all 4 stories More From Eyes On The Prize Habs vs. Blues: Game thread Game 40: Habs vs. Blues Habs vs. Blues: Game preview Grading Habs prospects at the World Juniors A furious comeback nets a point in Cayden Primeau’s return Links: The Prospects, the Phenoms, and the All-Stars Loading comments...
Loading comments...