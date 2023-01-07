 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

[Highlight] Joel Armia has goals in back-to-back games

His two goals this season have come in the last three periods.

By Justin Blades
NHL: JAN 05 Rangers at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Suddenly Joel Armia is the Montreal Canadiens’ hottest goal-scorer.

