Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Martin St. Louis says everybody on the team needs to be better, including himself. [TSN (Video)]
- The head coach said that everyone was “looking for home runs and we’re actually striking out — a lot.” [Montreal Gazette]
- How does one rebuild the Canadiens power play? [Hockey Inside/Out (Video)]
- Jake Allen earns the Molson Cup for December. [Montreal Canadiens]
- Joshua Roy is demonstrating reliability and flexibility at the World Juniors. [RDS]
- Which Habs could Kent Hughes realistically deal before or at the Trade Deadline? [Daily Hive]
- Patrik Bexell caught up with Emil Heineman and Frederik Dichow.
Emil Heineman with some words to all #Habs fans out there.#GoHabsGo— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) January 5, 2023
Video credit: Patrik Bexell @HabsEOTP pic.twitter.com/s8bTsyYorb
Some words from Frederik Dichow #Habs #TheGnome— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) January 5, 2023
Video credit: Patrik Bexell @HabsEOTP pic.twitter.com/5yYdjQbpQx
Around the league and elsewhere
- IIHF president Luc Tardif is optimistic about Hockey Canada’s new board despite the damage caused by the scandal. [Sportsnet]
- Tardif also said that he wants the NHL to make its decision on participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics by 2024. [Daily Faceoff]
- What makes Leo Carlsson one of the top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft? [Daily Faceoff]
- The buyers and sellers of the Western Conference. [Daily Faceoff]
- ...and the Eastern Conference. [Daily Faceoff]
- New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant says that the club isn’t giving up on Alexis Lafrenière. [La Presse]
- NHL offseason acquisitions review: Which moves have aged the best and worst? [The Athletic]
- ‘They saved my life’: How the NHL learned through experience in emergency situations. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...