Friday Habs Headlines: “Looking for home runs and striking out”

In today’s links, Martin St-Louis addresses the team’s woes, Joshua Roy is turning heads in Halifax, and IIHF president Luc Tardif talks about Hockey Canada and NHL Olympic participation.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Martin St. Louis says everybody on the team needs to be better, including himself. [TSN (Video)]
  • The head coach said that everyone was “looking for home runs and we’re actually striking out — a lot.” [Montreal Gazette]
  • How does one rebuild the Canadiens power play? [Hockey Inside/Out (Video)]
  • Jake Allen earns the Molson Cup for December. [Montreal Canadiens]
  • Joshua Roy is demonstrating reliability and flexibility at the World Juniors. [RDS]
  • Which Habs could Kent Hughes realistically deal before or at the Trade Deadline? [Daily Hive]
  • Patrik Bexell caught up with Emil Heineman and Frederik Dichow.

Around the league and elsewhere

  • IIHF president Luc Tardif is optimistic about Hockey Canada’s new board despite the damage caused by the scandal. [Sportsnet]
  • Tardif also said that he wants the NHL to make its decision on participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics by 2024. [Daily Faceoff]
  • What makes Leo Carlsson one of the top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft? [Daily Faceoff]
  • The buyers and sellers of the Western Conference. [Daily Faceoff]
  • ...and the Eastern Conference. [Daily Faceoff]
  • New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant says that the club isn’t giving up on Alexis Lafrenière. [La Presse]
  • NHL offseason acquisitions review: Which moves have aged the best and worst? [The Athletic]
  • ‘They saved my life’: How the NHL learned through experience in emergency situations. [The Athletic]

