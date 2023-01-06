Prospect Minded, episode 1: Emil Heineman

In our new series on the podcast channel, we will take an in-depth look at one Montreal Canadiens prospect each week. It will be a short podcast, with just one of our crew offering some analysis on their chosen player. This week we take a look at Emil Heineman, who came to Montreal in the Tyler Toffoli trade last season.

On the plus side, there is the shot, which he unfortunately doesn’t get to use as often as he should due to his role with Leksands IF. It is heavy, strong, accurate, and the only thing lacking on that front is some increased volume. Another positive thing is his skating, at least in straight lines.

On the negative side there is the oft mentioned defensive side of the puck, where he commits counting errors, and loses players relatively often. Would that be changed on a narrower rink? The upside would be less ice to cover, but the game would be faster.

I try to address these strengths and weaknesses, as well as some of the other questions in regards to Emil Heineman, in this 11 minute podcast.

Click the play button below to have a listen, and be sure to subscribe to not miss any of the episodes we put out.