Canadiens vs. Rangers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch
Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Rangers region: MSG
The Canadiens didn’t have much fun as a team on the road trip, starting off with a win and then rattling off six straight losses the rest of the way. But it was still a decent stretch of games for Cole Caufield, who added four goals to his season tally, and three in the last two games.
Caufield drags the Habs into the Bell Centre for the first home game since December 17, aiming to keep his personal game rolling. Injuries have impacted the makeup of the team, but his line has ll of its members available, and there are plenty of other players who should be able to provide something to help him out a bit.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|#22 Cole Caufield
|#14 Nick Suzuki
|#77 Kirby Dach
|#20 Juraj Slafkovský
|#28 Christian Dvorak
|#17 Josh Anderson
|#63 Evgenii Dadonov
|#71 Jake Evans
|#40 Joel Armia
|#55 Michael Pezzetta
|#27 Jonathan Drouin
|#90 Anthony Richard
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|#44 Joel Edmundson
|#58 David Savard
|$54 Jordan Harris
|#26 Johnny Kovacevic
|#72 Arber Xhekaj
|#6 Chris Wideman
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|#34 Jake Allen
|#35 Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Justin Barron
Injured: Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan
New York Rangers projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Chris Kreider
|Mika Zibanejad
|Kaapo Kakko
|Artemiy Panarin
|Vincent Trocheck
|Vitali Kravtsov
|Alexis Lafrenière
|Filip Chytil
|Jimmy Vesey
|Sammy Blais
|Barclay Goodrow
|Julien Gauthier
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Ryan Lindgren
|Adam Fox
|K'Andre Miller
|Jacob Trouba
|Ben Harpur
|Braden Schneider
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Igor Shesterkin
|Jaroslav Halak
