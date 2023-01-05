Canadiens vs. Rangers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Rangers region: MSG



The Canadiens didn’t have much fun as a team on the road trip, starting off with a win and then rattling off six straight losses the rest of the way. But it was still a decent stretch of games for Cole Caufield, who added four goals to his season tally, and three in the last two games.

Caufield drags the Habs into the Bell Centre for the first home game since December 17, aiming to keep his personal game rolling. Injuries have impacted the makeup of the team, but his line has ll of its members available, and there are plenty of other players who should be able to provide something to help him out a bit.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #17 Josh Anderson #63 Evgenii Dadonov #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia #55 Michael Pezzetta #27 Jonathan Drouin #90 Anthony Richard

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #44 Joel Edmundson #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Justin Barron

Injured: Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan

New York Rangers projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Chris Kreider Mika Zibanejad Kaapo Kakko Artemiy Panarin Vincent Trocheck Vitali Kravtsov Alexis Lafrenière Filip Chytil Jimmy Vesey Sammy Blais Barclay Goodrow Julien Gauthier

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ryan Lindgren Adam Fox K'Andre Miller Jacob Trouba Ben Harpur Braden Schneider