 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Rangers: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Can the Canadiens put on a good show in their return to the Bell Centre.

By Justin Blades
/ new
New York Rangers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Rangers region: MSG

The Canadiens didn’t have much fun as a team on the road trip, starting off with a win and then rattling off six straight losses the rest of the way. But it was still a decent stretch of games for Cole Caufield, who added four goals to his season tally, and three in the last two games.

Caufield drags the Habs into the Bell Centre for the first home game since December 17, aiming to keep his personal game rolling. Injuries have impacted the makeup of the team, but his line has ll of its members available, and there are plenty of other players who should be able to provide something to help him out a bit.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #17 Josh Anderson
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia
#55 Michael Pezzetta #27 Jonathan Drouin #90 Anthony Richard

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#44 Joel Edmundson #58 David Savard
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Justin Barron
Injured: Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan

New York Rangers projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Chris Kreider Mika Zibanejad Kaapo Kakko
Artemiy Panarin Vincent Trocheck Vitali Kravtsov
Alexis Lafrenière Filip Chytil Jimmy Vesey
Sammy Blais Barclay Goodrow Julien Gauthier

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ryan Lindgren Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller Jacob Trouba
Ben Harpur Braden Schneider

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Igor Shesterkin Jaroslav Halak

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 39: Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers

View all 2 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...