Canadiens vs. Rangers Top Six Minutes: A lifeless loss

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Finally back on home soil. That’s got to bring some kind of good luck. Right?

St-Louis said the team’s confidence is pretty low right now. That doesn’t really fill me with... confidence.

First period

Armia is back in the lineup after being benched. Did you learn how to score while you watched from the box, Joel? That was the plan.

Pretty decent start. We’re three minutes in and Allen seems to have broken his first-goal-in-first-minute routine.

Anyone else still holding a grudge against Kreider? Just me then?

I’m 14 minutes into the period is a good time to get a shot on goal. But that’s just me.

Evans takes a shot off the foot, lands a body check, and kicks the puck as he lands on the ice. That’s the most exciting series of events this period.

Three minutes left and Dadonov gets the first shot on goal for the Habs.

Halak is startled when Armia almost gets past him with a backhand. Can’t blame him there.

No score and a fast period. I’ll take it.

Second period

Alright, we had 10 shots on goal total last period. Let’s up the ante and maybe even get a goal or two. Habs specific. Rangers, you can sit this on out.

Big cheers at the Bell Centre! Because Team Canada is up 2-0.

**Breaking news: Nick Suzuki... will represent the Habs at the All-Star Game.

Now, if he could just represent the Habs tonight that would be great.

The first penalty of the game gets handed to the Rangers for too many men.

Kreider makes it 1-0 with a short-handed goal. Still holding that grudge.

Prior to that, the Habs were the only team to not have been scored on with a shorty. Dude.

Anderson has been making his presence known this period. Maybe we’ll be treated to an Anderson goal. That’s not too much to ask, is it?

Drouin gets one off the post. We’re getting closer.

But the Rangers are closer with Schneider making it 2-0.

Less than a minute later and the Rangers get another one.

How’s Team Canada making out? Still up 2-0. Well, that’s nice.

Third period

Dach almost manages to poke the puck past Halak.

The Habs look like they’re trying but it’s hard to tell.

Richard does the splits at the blue line to not go offside. I’d be surprised if that didn’t result in a lower-body injury.

You have 13 shots on goal. Shoot the puck. Just shoot it. Shoot even when you think you don’t have a shot. Let’s go crazy.

Kreider goes in and tries for another short-handed goal but is denied this time.

Xhekaj heads to the box for slashing. Considering St-Louis said they “can’t kill a penalty to save their life” I don't have the warm and fuzzies about this.

Anderson almost gets a shorty. There are six minutes left to ruin Halak’s shutout. Let’s do it, Josh.

Armia notches his first of the season and the Bell Centre goes wild!

... because Team Canada just won Gold.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) You need to be specific when asking rookies to help out offensively

2) It even works on Joel Armia!

1) We just need some patience with him