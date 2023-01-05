Nick Suzuki to represent the Montreal Canadiens at the NHL All-Star Game

The National Hockey League announced the first 32 players who will participate in the 2023 NHL All-Star game, and Nick Suzuki has been selected to represent the Montreal Canadiens.

Say hello to your Atlantic and Metropolitan Division All-Stars.



Which team do you think will come out on top?

#NHLAllStar | @NHL pic.twitter.com/A0cpcjlURZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 6, 2023

The game will be hosted by the Florida Panthers. It will be Suzuki’s second All-Star appearance after he was Montreal representative in Las Vegas last year. Suzuki has a team-high 32 points in 38 games this season. Only Cole Caufield has more goals (22) than Suzuki this season.

The last Canadiens’ players to make back-to-back All-Star appearances was goaltender Carey Price, who once played in four straight games. He was named to the 2018 and 2019 games but did not play in 2019.

There were other candidates who could have been considered to be the Canadiens’ representative, and Caufield tops the list. It is possible he gets added to the roster later in the fan vote. He is tied for ninth in the NHL with 22 goals this season and would be making his first appearance at the All-Star Game.