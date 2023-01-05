 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Habs Headlines: Martin St-Louis deals with his biggest coaching challenge yet

In today’s links, St-Louis faces development challenges, penalty-kill woes continue, Kraft Hockeyville nominations open, Lafreniere’s not for sale, and more.

Calgary Flames v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Amid the Canadiens' current slump, Martin St-Louis has a good development opportunity on his hands. [Sportsnet]
  • Even though their head coach says “we can’t kill a penalty right now to save our life”. [TSN]
  • While the Habs aren’t tanking, what’s going on right now is pretty ugly. [The Hockey Writers]
  • After playing in 26 games with no goals to show for it, St-Louis had Joel Armia sit in the press box in hopes of a reset. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Nominations for Kraft Hockeyville 2023 are now open. [NHL]
  • The Ottawa Senators are finally seeing the fruits of their labour after a long rebuild. [Sportsnet]
  • After being a healthy scratch, NHL teams started asking about Alexis Lafreniere but the New York Rangers aren’t ready to give him up just yet. [TSN]
  • Jack Eichel is expected to play for the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday after missing 13 games. [NHL]
  • Max Pacioretty underwent surgery in August for a torn Achilles tendon and could be ready to suit up with the Carolina Hurricanes for the first time this season. [Sportsnet]

