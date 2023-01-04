Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Can Habs fans dream of Connor Bedard? [La Presse | Google Translate]
- Kent Hughes isn’t getting carried away on the subject. [RDS]
- The Habs’ week in numbers: regression. [RDS]
- P.K. Subban on Habs trade: ‘I didn’t want to play anywhere else’. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens players’ mothers are forging strong bonds on this road trip. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Does Connor Bedard’s amazing run have general managers re-evaluating what they want to do over the next couple of months? [TSN]
- Ukraine’s U25 team is grateful for the support of Canadians during the Hockey Can’t Stop Tour. [Sportsnet]
- You’d never know it by watching the Habs, but power play production is significantly up for the NHL as a whole this year. [The Hockey News]
- Why have there been so many multi-goal comebacks this year in the NHL? [The Athletic]
- Five teams that could define the NHL trade market in 2023. [Sportsnet]
- Potential trade target players for the 2023 Trade Deadline (or before). [Daily Faceoff | The Athletic]
- No team has allowed fewer goals at the World Juniors than Czechia. No team has had more offence from defencemen than Czechia. What makes their defence so good? [The Hockey News]
- Hockey Canada says “net proceeds [from 50/50 draws at the World Juniors] are going to support organizations that work towards greater safety and inclusiveness in and around hockey.” [Global News]
- Adam Gajan’s play for Slovakia has caught the attention of NHL scouts. [Daily Faceoff]
- Why Canada has trouble developing superstar goaltenders today. [Daily Faceoff]
- A little bit of creativity helped a New Brunswick boy nab “five sticks, eight pucks, a referee’s whistle, dozens of signatures, and countless memories that will last a lifetime” at the World Juniors. [CTV Atlantic]
