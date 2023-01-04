 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Habs Headlines: The dream of Connor Bedard

In today’s links, the hockey world — and Canadiens fans — are still buzzing about Connor Bedard, who could move at the trade deadline, and the latest storylines from the World Juniors.

By Nathan Ni
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Canada v Slovakia: Quarterfinals - 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Can Habs fans dream of Connor Bedard? [La Presse | Google Translate]
  • Kent Hughes isn’t getting carried away on the subject. [RDS]
  • The Habs’ week in numbers: regression. [RDS]
  • P.K. Subban on Habs trade: ‘I didn’t want to play anywhere else’. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Canadiens players’ mothers are forging strong bonds on this road trip. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Does Connor Bedard’s amazing run have general managers re-evaluating what they want to do over the next couple of months? [TSN]
  • Ukraine’s U25 team is grateful for the support of Canadians during the Hockey Can’t Stop Tour. [Sportsnet]
  • You’d never know it by watching the Habs, but power play production is significantly up for the NHL as a whole this year. [The Hockey News]
  • Why have there been so many multi-goal comebacks this year in the NHL? [The Athletic]
  • Five teams that could define the NHL trade market in 2023. [Sportsnet]
  • Potential trade target players for the 2023 Trade Deadline (or before). [Daily Faceoff | The Athletic]
  • No team has allowed fewer goals at the World Juniors than Czechia. No team has had more offence from defencemen than Czechia. What makes their defence so good? [The Hockey News]
  • Hockey Canada says “net proceeds [from 50/50 draws at the World Juniors] are going to support organizations that work towards greater safety and inclusiveness in and around hockey.” [Global News]
  • Adam Gajan’s play for Slovakia has caught the attention of NHL scouts. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Why Canada has trouble developing superstar goaltenders today. [Daily Faceoff]
  • A little bit of creativity helped a New Brunswick boy nab “five sticks, eight pucks, a referee’s whistle, dozens of signatures, and countless memories that will last a lifetime” at the World Juniors. [CTV Atlantic]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...