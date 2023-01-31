 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: There’s a new sherRaf in town

Harvey-Pinard behind everything in a very entertaining tank game.

By Anton Rasegård
/ new
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-Game

  • Not another 5-0 loss, please.
  • It’s just not worth staying up half the night for those kind of performances.

First Period

  • Zaitsev shoots and it looks like Claude Giroux gets a hand on it to score the opening goal from in front of the net.
  • Regardless of the official scorer, Ottawa takes the lead.
  • And they doubleit just a minute or so later. Stûtzle with a nifty finish off a Joseph spin pass.
  • I wanna go back to sleep...
  • Great stop by Allen after Cap’n Suz loses the uck dangerously near the own blue line.
  • And Ylönen bangs it off the ringer in the next sequence.
  • Kirby Dach! Eleven on the season. Power play goal for the worst PP team in the league. Thank you, Ottawa!

Second Period

  • RHP is tripping.
  • I know, it’s coming, there’s gonna be violence. I’ve taken as much as I’m willing to take.
  • Just look at that save from Jake Allen. Filthy stuff. Alex DeBrincat can’t believe it.
  • Hey, the Habs survive the penalty.
  • If it wasn’t for those first four minutes of the game, this has been a decent effort.
  • Petition to remove the first four minutes of every game and play just the last 56?
  • Kovacevic is also tripping.
  • Why do you think we should suffer in silence? When a heart is broken there’s nothing to break.
  • DeBrincat gets his revenge on Jake Allen. 3-1 Ottawa.
  • Harvey-Pinard is tripping again. But this time it was actually Jake Sanderson being the culprit and RHP legitimately falling over.
  • Magic Mike! Matheson knocks the puck down and sends it over to Hoffman, who blasts it past Anton Forsberg.
  • 3-2 mere seconds before the end of the second. Mike power – Activate!

Third Period

  • RHP continues to show that he will be an NHL player for years to come.
  • Petition to see a below-5’9-line with him, Caufield and Xavier Simoneau in the future?
  • Can have Lane Hutson and Miguël Tourigny patrolling the blue line behind them, for full effect.
  • C’est vraiment magnifique. Josh Anderson finds Suzuki who delivers a surgical precision pass to... You guessed it: Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who ties the contest at three-a-piece.
  • Justin Barron celebrates the goal by body boarding wee little DeBrincat.
  • Power play for Ottawa means 4-3 Ottawa.
  • Completely unnecessary.
  • What the what? It’s 4-4.
  • Who scored it, you asked?
  • Rafaël. Harvey. Fucking. Pinard.
  • Who’s the man, you ask?
  • RHP is the man.
  • This has been so much more fun than I was expecting it to be early on there in the first period.
  • Brady Tkachuk ruins everything. As usual. 5-4 Sens with 1.18 left to play.
  • An ultimate tank game for the Montreal Canadiens. Entertaining, youthful, attack-minded and zero points to show for it.
  • Time for a break.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) I think he may still be there after the pause

2) Arguably the best defence pairing for the team

1) Just one more loss

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 51: Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators

View all 8 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...