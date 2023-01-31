Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: There’s a new sherRaf in town

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-Game

Not another 5-0 loss, please.

It’s just not worth staying up half the night for those kind of performances.

First Period

Zaitsev shoots and it looks like Claude Giroux gets a hand on it to score the opening goal from in front of the net.

Regardless of the official scorer, Ottawa takes the lead.

And they doubleit just a minute or so later. Stûtzle with a nifty finish off a Joseph spin pass.

I wanna go back to sleep...

Great stop by Allen after Cap’n Suz loses the uck dangerously near the own blue line.

And Ylönen bangs it off the ringer in the next sequence.

Kirby Dach! Eleven on the season. Power play goal for the worst PP team in the league. Thank you, Ottawa!

Second Period

RHP is tripping.

I know, it’s coming, there’s gonna be violence. I’ve taken as much as I’m willing to take.

Just look at that save from Jake Allen. Filthy stuff. Alex DeBrincat can’t believe it.

Hey, the Habs survive the penalty.

If it wasn’t for those first four minutes of the game, this has been a decent effort.

Petition to remove the first four minutes of every game and play just the last 56?

Kovacevic is also tripping.

Why do you think we should suffer in silence? When a heart is broken there’s nothing to break.

DeBrincat gets his revenge on Jake Allen. 3-1 Ottawa.

Harvey-Pinard is tripping again. But this time it was actually Jake Sanderson being the culprit and RHP legitimately falling over.

Magic Mike! Matheson knocks the puck down and sends it over to Hoffman, who blasts it past Anton Forsberg.

3-2 mere seconds before the end of the second. Mike power – Activate!

Third Period

RHP continues to show that he will be an NHL player for years to come.

Petition to see a below-5’9-line with him, Caufield and Xavier Simoneau in the future?

Can have Lane Hutson and Miguël Tourigny patrolling the blue line behind them, for full effect.

C’est vraiment magnifique. Josh Anderson finds Suzuki who delivers a surgical precision pass to... You guessed it: Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who ties the contest at three-a-piece.

Justin Barron celebrates the goal by body boarding wee little DeBrincat.

Power play for Ottawa means 4-3 Ottawa.

Completely unnecessary.

What the what? It’s 4-4.

Who scored it, you asked?

Rafaël. Harvey. Fucking. Pinard.

Who’s the man, you ask?

RHP is the man.

This has been so much more fun than I was expecting it to be early on there in the first period.

Brady Tkachuk ruins everything. As usual. 5-4 Sens with 1.18 left to play.

An ultimate tank game for the Montreal Canadiens. Entertaining, youthful, attack-minded and zero points to show for it.

Time for a break.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) I think he may still be there after the pause

2) Arguably the best defence pairing for the team

1) Just one more loss