Canadiens vs. Senators Top Six Minutes: There’s a new sherRaf in town

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-Game
- Not another 5-0 loss, please.
- It’s just not worth staying up half the night for those kind of performances.
First Period
- Zaitsev shoots and it looks like Claude Giroux gets a hand on it to score the opening goal from in front of the net.
- Regardless of the official scorer, Ottawa takes the lead.
- And they doubleit just a minute or so later. Stûtzle with a nifty finish off a Joseph spin pass.
- I wanna go back to sleep...
- Great stop by Allen after Cap’n Suz loses the uck dangerously near the own blue line.
- And Ylönen bangs it off the ringer in the next sequence.
- Kirby Dach! Eleven on the season. Power play goal for the worst PP team in the league. Thank you, Ottawa!
Second Period
- RHP is tripping.
- I know, it’s coming, there’s gonna be violence. I’ve taken as much as I’m willing to take.
- Just look at that save from Jake Allen. Filthy stuff. Alex DeBrincat can’t believe it.
- Hey, the Habs survive the penalty.
- If it wasn’t for those first four minutes of the game, this has been a decent effort.
- Petition to remove the first four minutes of every game and play just the last 56?
- Kovacevic is also tripping.
- Why do you think we should suffer in silence? When a heart is broken there’s nothing to break.
- DeBrincat gets his revenge on Jake Allen. 3-1 Ottawa.
- Harvey-Pinard is tripping again. But this time it was actually Jake Sanderson being the culprit and RHP legitimately falling over.
- Magic Mike! Matheson knocks the puck down and sends it over to Hoffman, who blasts it past Anton Forsberg.
- 3-2 mere seconds before the end of the second. Mike power – Activate!
Third Period
- RHP continues to show that he will be an NHL player for years to come.
- Petition to see a below-5’9-line with him, Caufield and Xavier Simoneau in the future?
- Can have Lane Hutson and Miguël Tourigny patrolling the blue line behind them, for full effect.
- C’est vraiment magnifique. Josh Anderson finds Suzuki who delivers a surgical precision pass to... You guessed it: Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, who ties the contest at three-a-piece.
- Justin Barron celebrates the goal by body boarding wee little DeBrincat.
- Power play for Ottawa means 4-3 Ottawa.
- Completely unnecessary.
- What the what? It’s 4-4.
- Who scored it, you asked?
- Rafaël. Harvey. Fucking. Pinard.
- Who’s the man, you ask?
- RHP is the man.
- This has been so much more fun than I was expecting it to be early on there in the first period.
- Brady Tkachuk ruins everything. As usual. 5-4 Sens with 1.18 left to play.
- An ultimate tank game for the Montreal Canadiens. Entertaining, youthful, attack-minded and zero points to show for it.
- Time for a break.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) I think he may still be there after the pause
2) Arguably the best defence pairing for the team
1) Just one more loss
Loading comments...