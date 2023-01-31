Canadiens vs. Senators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Senators region: TSN5 (English), RDS (French)

After sending Owen Beck down following Saturday’s game, there was some thought that Montreal may make another recall from the Junior ranks for tonight’s contest. That hasn’t transpired, so the Canadiens will once again be going with 11 forwards versus Ottawa, meaning Chris Wideman gets a chance to draw in as a seventh defenceman. Maybe the decision was that they didn’t want a prospect making his debut in the Reverse Retro blue jersey that the team will be wearing tonight.

The jersey curse doesn’t have much to work with this time as the Canadiens were already held scoreless in the first meeting three days ago. A good deal of credit has to go to the Senators for a strong defensive effort that allowed few prime chances from the Canadiens, but Montreal has slipped a bit in their offensive play, and even the line of Michael Pezzetta, Zlex Belzile, and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard couldn’t conjure its usual magic on Saturday,

The Senators are aiming for a repeat performance tonight. They’ve kept their lineup intact from that 5-0 win, and you can’t blame head coach D.J. Smith for trusting the same group that earned one of Ottawa’s best results of the year. Montreal’s game plan will have to be different to prevent them from sweeping this home-and-home series.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #32 Rem Pitlick #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson #63 Evgenii Dadonov #77 Kirby Dach #68 Mike Hoffman #55 Michael Pezzetta #60 Alex Belzile #49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard #28 Christian Dvorak #56 Jesse Ylönen

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #8 Mike Matheson #52 Justin Barron #72 Arber Xhekaj #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Joel Armia, Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Jonathan Drouin, Joel Edmundson, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Kaiden Guhle, Sean Monahan, Juraj Slafkovský

Ottawa Senators projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brady Tkachuk Tim Stützle Mathieu Joseph Alex DeBrincat Ridly Greig Claude Giroux Derick Brassard Shane Pinto Drake Batherson Tyler Motte Dylan Gambrell Parker Kelly

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Thomas Chabot Nick Holden Jake Sanderson Travis Hamonic Erik Brannstrom Nikita Zaitsev