Tuesday Habs Headlines: Nick Suzuki isn’t worried about his current slowdown. Neither is his coach.

In today’s links, no need to worry about Suzuki, Belzile is proof that hard work pays off, Price heads to BC, remembering The Golden Jet, and more.

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Nick Suzuki seems to have hit a wall but he’s not worried and neither is his coach. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Martin St-Louis reminisces about his NHL debut while discussing the confidence boost Owen Beck got from his own debut this week. [Whig Standard]
  • Kirby Dach steps up even more in Cole Caufield’s absence. [RDS]
  • Carey Price and family are selling their Montreal home and the end of the season and moving to British Columbia. [CTV News]
  • Alex Belzile is proof that hard work pays off as long as you “don’t stop believing”. [Montreal Gazette]
  • With just over a month to go before the trade deadline, will Kent Hughes be able to trade his big contracts? [Journal de Montreal]
  • Happy Birthday Arber Xhekaj, aka The Sheriff, aka WiFi!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull died at the age of 84. [ESPN]
  • The Golden Jet may have had a wicked slapshot and changed the game of hockey, but his private life had a dark side. [The Globe and Mail]
  • The Vancouver Canucks have traded Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 first-round pick. [Sportsnet]
  • How has Gary Bettman’s NHL reign lasted 30 years? He’s not looking to win a popularity contest. [LA Times]
  • Wayne Gretzky praises Alex Ovechkin as the Washington Capitals star chases The Great One’s all-time goals record.

