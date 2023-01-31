Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Nick Suzuki seems to have hit a wall but he’s not worried and neither is his coach. [Journal de Montreal]
- Martin St-Louis reminisces about his NHL debut while discussing the confidence boost Owen Beck got from his own debut this week. [Whig Standard]
- Kirby Dach steps up even more in Cole Caufield’s absence. [RDS]
- Carey Price and family are selling their Montreal home and the end of the season and moving to British Columbia. [CTV News]
- Alex Belzile is proof that hard work pays off as long as you “don’t stop believing”. [Montreal Gazette]
- With just over a month to go before the trade deadline, will Kent Hughes be able to trade his big contracts? [Journal de Montreal]
- Happy Birthday Arber Xhekaj, aka The Sheriff, aka WiFi!
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull died at the age of 84. [ESPN]
- The Golden Jet may have had a wicked slapshot and changed the game of hockey, but his private life had a dark side. [The Globe and Mail]
- The Vancouver Canucks have traded Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders for Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a conditional 2023 first-round pick. [Sportsnet]
- How has Gary Bettman’s NHL reign lasted 30 years? He’s not looking to win a popularity contest. [LA Times]
- Wayne Gretzky praises Alex Ovechkin as the Washington Capitals star chases The Great One’s all-time goals record.
