Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

Nick Suzuki seems to have hit a wall but he’s not worried and neither is his coach. [Journal de Montreal]

Martin St-Louis reminisces about his NHL debut while discussing the confidence boost Owen Beck got from his own debut this week. [Whig Standard]

Kirby Dach steps up even more in Cole Caufield’s absence. [RDS]

Carey Price and family are selling their Montreal home and the end of the season and moving to British Columbia. [CTV News]

Alex Belzile is proof that hard work pays off as long as you “don’t stop believing”. [Montreal Gazette]

With just over a month to go before the trade deadline, will Kent Hughes be able to trade his big contracts? [Journal de Montreal]

Happy Birthday Arber Xhekaj, aka The Sheriff, aka WiFi!

Around the League and Elsewhere