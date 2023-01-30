Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Could Bruce Boudreau be a fit to help the Canadiens coaching staff and struggling power play? [Montreal Gazette]
- Owen Beck’s NHL debut showed that his future looks bright. [Sportsnet]
- If Kent Hughes looks to make a deal with the Colorado Avalanche to trade Sean Monahan, what kind of return should he be looking for? [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- After some bouncing around, Dylan Strome seems to be settling in with the Washington Capitals. [Sportsnet]
- Making sense of the Calgary Flames season that ranges from no-show to full 60-minute efforts. [TSN]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs are excited to have Joseph Woll between the pipes as they wait for Matt Murray to recover from injury. [Sportsnet]
- Salaries in the Premier Hockey Federation are rising to the point where playing women’s hockey is now a viable financial decision. [Toronto Star]
