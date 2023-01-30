 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Could Bruce Boudreau provide a boost to the Canadiens?

In today’s links, could Boudreau help the Habs’ struggles, Beck’s future looks bright, Strome finally gets a home, PHF salaries on the rise, and more.

Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Could Bruce Boudreau be a fit to help the Canadiens coaching staff and struggling power play? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Owen Beck’s NHL debut showed that his future looks bright. [Sportsnet]
  • If Kent Hughes looks to make a deal with the Colorado Avalanche to trade Sean Monahan, what kind of return should he be looking for? [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • After some bouncing around, Dylan Strome seems to be settling in with the Washington Capitals. [Sportsnet]
  • Making sense of the Calgary Flames season that ranges from no-show to full 60-minute efforts. [TSN]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs are excited to have Joseph Woll between the pipes as they wait for Matt Murray to recover from injury. [Sportsnet]
  • Salaries in the Premier Hockey Federation are rising to the point where playing women’s hockey is now a viable financial decision. [Toronto Star]

