Canadiens @ Predators Top Six Minutes: Habs get mauled in Tennessee

Tonight we get the return of David Savard and a more offensive role for Anthony Richard. Will those changes help stop the losing streak?

First period

The crowd doesn’t seem to be all that interested in watching the Montreal Canadiens play. No doubt there are some commenters in our game thread saying the same thing.

Not the way Joel Edmundson wanted to start the game, with a delay of game penalty. At least Savard is back in front of the net.

A short-handed rush, and a shot, from Josh Anderson. That’s a good way to back up your comments from the weekend. Now he just need one of those shots to go in.

The penalty kill drops further with a tip in front of the net. Too many players are getting left uncontested in that area these days.

It’s being looked at for a tip above the crossbar, but with no cameras placed at the four-foot height around the rink, it’s always a tough thing to determine.

Call is “confirmed” the ref says, so they must have had a very clear view on their tablet.

Even the “It’s all your fault!” chant is half-hearted. What happened to these people?

Meet the new Habs, the same as the old Habs. It’s 2-0 Nashville after a couple of bad turnovers. That injected a bit more life in crowd, and a few more voices join in for the Montem-boos.

A two-on-one with the players you’d want on such a thing, and Cole Caufield draws a tripping penalty on the pass from Nick Suzuki.

He’s a bit slow to get up. The 22-year-old body isn’t as invincible as the 21-year-old version.

Brendan Gallagher wants nothing to do with a power play and takes a high-sticking penalty.

3-0. I think that was another power-play goal. Are they going to give up even more than nine tonight?

Caufield salvages the period with a goal in the final minute, giving him 22. That’s one off the total he had last season.

Second period

A couple of chances in the opening minutes for the Habs, and Cole Caufield is at the centre of them.

Caufield breaks his stick and Suzuki ices the puck because what’s the point in playing if Cole can’t shoot?

Now Caufield has gone to the dressing room. What’s the point in playing if Cole can’t skate?

Josh Anderson shoot far-side and Juuse Saros can’t get enough glove on the puck to stop it, so it’s a one-goal game.

Nashvile hits the post, and then again, but not the third time. It’s 4-2 for the home side.

Brendan Gallagher goes down and barely gets back up. He’s clearly dealing with a lower-body injury.

Caufield is back, and that is excellent news.

The refs miss a penalty on Anthony Richard, so they find something else to call moments later. That’s Cole’s music.

Kirby Dach skates up the ice, sees an open lane to the offensive zone and ... doesn’t drop the puck back 50 feet to a teammate. What a concept that is.

That was about the only notable thing that happened during the two minutes.

Roman Josi gets the puck in an acre of open space. As soon as it was on his stick, you knew it was going in the net.

Mike Hoffman takes a high stick. I didn’t even know he was playing.

Alexander Ovechkin doesn’t get as much attention as the Predators are paying Caufield on this power play. They need another shooter on the top unit.

Third period

Seconds into the third, there’s a high stick on Dach. There will be 21 seconds of five-on-three.

Suzuki’s shot is stopped, and Caufield’s slices wide.

A twangy guitar riff tells us that the power play wasn’t successful.

Edmundson cross-checks Ryan Johansen right into and over Montembeault. You wonder which team he’s playing for sometimes.

Josi tries to spin around Jake Evans and trips over his skates. Matt Duchene scores on the five-on-three.

Short-handed, Suzuki stickhandles around two men along the boards, turns to make a play, and backhands the puck to the corner in disgust when he sees no one has jumped up to join him while down four goals.

Brendan Gallagher scores in this third game back.

Nice of TSN to comfort us by immemdiately starting a replay of yesterday’s WJC quarter-final. Connor Bedard tomorrow.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) You like to see year-over-year improvement

2) We expect full commitment to this goal

1) The problem is the other two goals to get to five