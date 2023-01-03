Canadiens @ Predators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Predators region: Bally Sports South



The Canadiens decided to use the New Year’s road schedule to treat their mothers to a vacation in the southern U.S., but the hockey that has been played during the trip hasn’t been much fun for anyone. So far the post-Christmas losses have been by three, five, and then seven goals versus the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon.

After turning the page to a new calendar, there’s a desire to put this rough stretch in the past. Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher both proclaimed that the Habs will be better going forward after the recent 9-2 loss. Martin St-Louis showed some tough love to his team with a hard practice after being generally lenient following poor play earlier in the season. How does all that play out on the ice? At the very least we’ll hopefully see the players engaged in the game and getting some chances. The flow has been fairly one-sided recently, and there’s no enjoyment in being outplayed on a daily basis for the players or the fans watching.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #68 Mike Hoffman #71 Jake Evans #17 Josh Anderson #55 Michael Pezzetta #27 Jonathan Drouin #90 Anthony Richard

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron $54 Jordan Harris #58 David Savard #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Joel Armia, Evgenii Dadonov, Johnny Kovacevic

Injured: Paul Byron, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan

Nashville Predators projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Filip Forsberg Juuso Parssinen Colton Sissons Yakov Trenin Ryan Johansen Matt Duchene Nino Niederreiter Cody Glass Mikael Granlund Mark Jankowski Thomas Novak Tanner Jeannot

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Ryan McDonagh Roman Josi Mattias Ekholm Alexandre Carrier Jeremy Lauzon Roland McKeown