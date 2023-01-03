 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Predators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The final game of seven on the road is finally upon us.

Montreal Canadiens @ Nashville Predators

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Predators region: Bally Sports South

The Canadiens decided to use the New Year’s road schedule to treat their mothers to a vacation in the southern U.S., but the hockey that has been played during the trip hasn’t been much fun for anyone. So far the post-Christmas losses have been by three, five, and then seven goals versus the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon.

After turning the page to a new calendar, there’s a desire to put this rough stretch in the past. Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher both proclaimed that the Habs will be better going forward after the recent 9-2 loss. Martin St-Louis showed some tough love to his team with a hard practice after being generally lenient following poor play earlier in the season. How does all that play out on the ice? At the very least we’ll hopefully see the players engaged in the game and getting some chances. The flow has been fairly one-sided recently, and there’s no enjoyment in being outplayed on a daily basis for the players or the fans watching.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#68 Mike Hoffman #71 Jake Evans #17 Josh Anderson
#55 Michael Pezzetta #27 Jonathan Drouin #90 Anthony Richard

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#44 Joel Edmundson #52 Justin Barron
$54 Jordan Harris #58 David Savard
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Joel Armia, Evgenii Dadonov, Johnny Kovacevic
Injured: Paul Byron, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan

Nashville Predators projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Filip Forsberg Juuso Parssinen Colton Sissons
Yakov Trenin Ryan Johansen Matt Duchene
Nino Niederreiter Cody Glass Mikael Granlund
Mark Jankowski Thomas Novak Tanner Jeannot

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Ryan McDonagh Roman Josi
Mattias Ekholm Alexandre Carrier
Jeremy Lauzon Roland McKeown

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Juuse Saros Kevin Lankinen

