Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- With two first-round picks for the 2023 NHL Draft and money to spend at the trade deadline, the Canadiens are looking to up their rebuilding efforts. [Montreal Gazette]
- Dealing with an upper-body injury since early December, David Savard wore a regular jersey during Monday’s practice. [RDS]
- Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield’s mothers seem to be hitting it off as much as their boys have. [Journal de Montreal]
- Number 22 turns 22!
Around the League and Elsewhere
- After a couple of hard years, 2022 was a huge year for women’s hockey. [CTV News]
- With the 2023 Winter Classic in the books, the NHL announced that the Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Winter Classic. [Sportsnet]
- Hockey history had a strong presence as Bobby Orr helped drop the puck at the Winter Classic. [NHL]
- How NHL teams evaluate their top prospects during the world juniors. [The Hockey News]
- Connor Bedard has Eric Lindros’s full support to smash his record.
