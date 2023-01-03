 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Canadiens have opportunities to add to rebuild in 2023

In today’s links, first-round picks and trade deadline money available for the Habs, Savard back at practice, 2022 was a big year for women’s hockey, Lindros cheers for Bedard, and more.

NHL: FEB 10 Canadiens press conference Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • With two first-round picks for the 2023 NHL Draft and money to spend at the trade deadline, the Canadiens are looking to up their rebuilding efforts. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Dealing with an upper-body injury since early December, David Savard wore a regular jersey during Monday’s practice. [RDS]
  • Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield’s mothers seem to be hitting it off as much as their boys have. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Number 22 turns 22!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • After a couple of hard years, 2022 was a huge year for women’s hockey. [CTV News]
  • With the 2023 Winter Classic in the books, the NHL announced that the Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Winter Classic. [Sportsnet]
  • Hockey history had a strong presence as Bobby Orr helped drop the puck at the Winter Classic. [NHL]
  • How NHL teams evaluate their top prospects during the world juniors. [The Hockey News]
  • Connor Bedard has Eric Lindros’s full support to smash his record.

