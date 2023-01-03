Filed under: Highlights [Highlight] 22 (Cole’s Version) The 22-year-old gets his 22nd goal. By Justin Blades@JustinBlades Jan 3, 2023, 8:52pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: [Highlight] 22 (Cole’s Version) Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images Montreal has a goal, and of course it’s Cole Caufield’s. Oh my Cole Caufield, that's just a filthy goal. pic.twitter.com/HLwt31iY4u— Scott Matla (@scottmatla) January 4, 2023 In This Stream 2022-23 Game 37: Montreal Canadiens @ Washington Capitals [Highlight] 22 (Cole’s Version) BSM 37: It can’t just be Cole Caufield View all 7 stories More From Eyes On The Prize Habs @ Predators: Game thread Game 38: Habs @ Predators Habs @ Predators: Game preview Links: Canadiens have opportunities to add to rebuild in 2023 Habs prospect performances at the 2023 World Juniors CAN vs. SVK recap — A legendary finish Loading comments...
