Montreal Canadiens news and notes

Some bold moves the Canadiens could make at the trade deadline. [The Hockey Writers]

If you’re listening for the Bottom Six Minutes podcast, Matt is posting some of those on a personal site for the moment. [Matt Drake’s Substack]

If you missed the news, Owen Beck was reassigned to the Peterborough Petes after last night’s game. [EOTP]

How Beck’s family reacted to the news of his recall. [La Presse]

While most of the attention was on Beck, Sean Farrell was having a good day of his own [GoCrimson.com]

Sean Farrell with a career high assists tonight



Still a period to go. #GoCrimson | #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/Gjk6NG9bDO — Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) January 29, 2023

Learn a bit more about Kirby Dach, courtesy of his former teammate, Alex DeBrincat. [Canadiens.com]

Goalies are very particular about their gear. How Jake Allen, Carey Price, and other NHL netminders have dealt with their items of choice being discontinued by a manufacturer. [NHL.com]

Around the league and elsewhere

A wave of teenage phenoms, including Connor Bedard, are set to take the international sporting world by storm. [Montreal Gazette]

The New York Rangers decided not to wear their rainbow-themed jerseys and stick tape for their pride event, which was news to the NYC Price group that participated in the ceremonial puck drop. [Sportsnet]

The Edmonton Oilers signed Matt Berlin to an Amateur Tryout Contract yesterday to serve as their emergency backup goalie. With the game firmly in hand for the Oilers, they put him in the net for the final minutes. [Sportsnet]