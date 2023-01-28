Saturday Habs Headlines: Opportunities

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!
Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- ICYMI: Owen Beck was recalled from the Peterborough Petes on an emergency basis. [Canadiens | The Athletic]
- In order to call Beck up, a few conditions had to be met. [Twitter]
#Habs recalled Owen Beck from Junior under emergency conditions— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) January 28, 2023
Here are the requirements that must be met to do so
1- Can't be for more than 5 games
2- Can't miss more than 1 CHL game
3- Has to be between Nov 1 and Mar 1
4- Must already have 2 emergency recalls on the roster
- Cole Caufield still wishes he could play, but also feels that taking care of his shoulder injury now is the best in the long run. [Canadiens | Sportsnet | La Presse | Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Leafs hope that they’ll be able to sustain their momentum without Auston Matthews for the next few weeks. [Sportsnet]
- Aleksander Barkov to replace Matthews at the All-Star Game. [TSN |
- Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are focusing on hockey, even in the final year of their contracts with the Blackhawks. [NHL]
- An argument for the Leafs acquiring a forward rather than a defenseman at the deadline. [Sportsnet]
- Andrei Kuzmenko re-signs with the Vancouver Canucks. [NBC Sports | Sportsnet]
- Hilary Knight, Angela Ruggiero, and Kelly Pannek talk women’s college hockey and the upcoming Frozen Four event. [ESPN]
- Everything you need to know about the PHF All-Star Game. [ESPN]
- Bally Sports Regional Networks filing for bankruptcy is likely to have a ripple effect across the league. [Montreal Gazette]
- The most recent episode of 32 Thoughts covers Bally Sports, trades, and more. [Sportsnet]
- The New Jersey Devils will be buyers at the trade deadline, but they’re not afraid to give up pieces to get exactly what they want, and to think more long-term. [The Athletic]
