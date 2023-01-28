 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Opportunities

Owen Beck gets the call, Caufield talks about being done for the season, Matthews to miss several weeks, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
NHL: SEP 26 Devils at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eyes On The Prize will be defunded on February 28, 2023. We have set up a Patreon account seeking financial support as we explore options for a new platform for our content and community. A big thank you to everyone who has already signed on to support that endeavour!

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • ICYMI: Owen Beck was recalled from the Peterborough Petes on an emergency basis. [Canadiens | The Athletic]
  • In order to call Beck up, a few conditions had to be met. [Twitter]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Leafs hope that they’ll be able to sustain their momentum without Auston Matthews for the next few weeks. [Sportsnet]
  • Aleksander Barkov to replace Matthews at the All-Star Game. [TSN |
  • Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are focusing on hockey, even in the final year of their contracts with the Blackhawks. [NHL]
  • An argument for the Leafs acquiring a forward rather than a defenseman at the deadline. [Sportsnet]
  • Andrei Kuzmenko re-signs with the Vancouver Canucks. [NBC Sports | Sportsnet]
  • Hilary Knight, Angela Ruggiero, and Kelly Pannek talk women’s college hockey and the upcoming Frozen Four event. [ESPN]
  • Everything you need to know about the PHF All-Star Game. [ESPN]
  • Bally Sports Regional Networks filing for bankruptcy is likely to have a ripple effect across the league. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The most recent episode of 32 Thoughts covers Bally Sports, trades, and more. [Sportsnet]
  • The New Jersey Devils will be buyers at the trade deadline, but they’re not afraid to give up pieces to get exactly what they want, and to think more long-term. [The Athletic]

More From Eyes On The Prize

